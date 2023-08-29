Host of Walk this Way Podcast, Charlie Walk, Discusses “The Modern Mommy Makeover” with surgeon Dr. Ryan Neinstein

Walk this Way, Charlie Walk Charlie Walk Charlie Walk

Host of Walk this Way Podcast, Charlie Walk, Discusses “Modern Mommy Makeover” with expert surgeon Dr. Ryan Neinstein on new episode of Walk this Way Podcast

NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On a recent episode of the Walk this Way Podcast, world-renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Ryan Neinstein graces the airwaves with Charlie Walk as his host. Known for his groundbreaking techniques, Dr. Neinstein is one of the most sought-after surgeons in New York City. With his technique, "The Birkin Body," gaining widespread attention, Dr. Neinstein is revolutionizing how we think about our bodies. In this episode, Charlie and Dr. Neinstein explore the importance of taking control of our bodies and understanding the possibilities of plastic surgery.

Dr. Ryan Neinstein is a name that is synonymous with excellence in the field of plastic surgery. He is one of the most sought-after "Below the neck" plastic surgeons in the country, with clients flying in from all over the world to avail of his expertise. Despite being one of the youngest plastic surgeons in Manhattan, Dr. Ryan has managed to carve a niche for himself in a fiercely competitive market. In this episode, he talks about his journey from being a doctor to an entrepreneur and a leader. Dr. Ryan's success lies not just in his surgical skills but also in his ability to market himself and build a brand. He has become particularly well-known for his "Modern Mommy Makeover" procedure - a surgery that targets all areas 'below the neck,' helping mothers look and feel their best after childbirth. Dr. Ryan's approach is not just about physical transformation but also about empowering his clients to feel more confident and comfortable in their own skin.

Dr. Ryan Neinstein truly sees his work as an art form. To him, the canvas is the human body, and his tools are the instruments and knowledge he has accumulated over years of medical practice. Dr. Ryan describes how he has achieved a level of mastery in surgery akin to engineering, where he understands the workings of the body, the instruments, and the surgical process. It's at this peak of surgical knowledge where creativity comes in, allowing him to explore how he can safely and predictably achieve beautiful, elegant, and natural results. Dr. Ryan is so confident in his art that almost all of his clients come from word of mouth. People see his work in real life and are immediately recommended to him. One of the most exciting aspects of his work is the mommy makeover procedure where he can achieve life-long results with just one procedure. Dr. Ryan's passion for his craft is evident in the incredible work he does, and his clients are grateful for their natural and stunning results.

Charlie Walk and Dr. Ryan Neinstein then dive into his philosophy on hospitality and how they think about the beginning, the middle and the end of the procedure. Dr Ryan States, “My pure joy of practice is to see the impact of what we do on people's lives. And by having meaningful, long lasting relationships” To listen to the entire episode including more about Dr. Ryan’s initial motivation and business in New York visit https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/body-sculpting-star-chip-plastic-surgeon-dr-ryan-neinstein/id1630208810?i=1000604721752

Charlie Walk's podcast, Walk this Way, is a game-changer in the world of personal and professional development. As a versatile personality in the entertainment industry, he brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the forefront of each episode. From brain training to body sculpting, branding, and wellness, Charlie covers a range of topics that are relevant to anyone who wants to grow and learn. What sets Walk this Way apart is the collection of fascinating guests who share their wisdom and experiences, making each episode a treasure trove of information. With new content being added every week, this podcast is an absolute must-listen for anyone who wants to expand their knowledge and enhance their skills. Trust us, you won't regret walking this way. Listen Here: https://walk-this-way.simplecast.com/episodes.