Brilliant Earth Announces Participation in Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Global Retailing Conference and Piper Sandler Growth Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRLT), an innovative, global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.



On September 12, 2023, the Company will attend the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Global Retailing Conference being held in New York, New York. The Company will participate in a fireside chat presentation at 2:35pm ET and hold investor meetings throughout the day. The audio portion of the fireside chat will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.brilliantearth.com and will remain available for 90 days following the live event.

On September 13, 2023, the Company will attend the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference being held in Nashville, Tennessee. The Company will hold meetings with investors throughout the day.

About Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Led by our co-founders Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, the Company’s mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has more than 30 showrooms across the United States and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

