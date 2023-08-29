INTERNATIONAL FISCAL ASSOCIATION USA BRANCH WELCOMES SENATOR RON WYDEN TO ITS 4TH VIRTUAL INTERNATIONAL TAX CONFERENCE
We are thrilled to have Senator Wyden participate in the program. His leadership regarding international tax and energy tax policy cannot be overstated.”ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The USA Branch of the International Fiscal Association (IFA USA) will host fireside chat with U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, who graciously accepted the group’s invitation to sit down with a couple of moderators from IFA USA to discuss important issues of the day and share his perspective. This session will be part of the 4th Virtual International Tax Conference on September 12 and 13, 2023.
— Peter Connors, President of the IFA USA Branch
On day two of the upcoming IFA USA conference, the Senator is scheduled to sit down with moderators Peter Connors of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP and Josh Odintz of Holland & Knight LLP. Expect the discussion to extend across a wide range of current topics in taxation and finance on both the national and international stages.
“We are thrilled to have Senator Wyden participate in the program. His leadership regarding international tax and energy tax policy cannot be overstated,” said Connors, currently serving as President of the IFA USA Branch.
Senator Wyden (D-OR) is currently Chairman of the United States Senate Committee on Finance. The Senate Finance Committee is a standing committee of the U.S. Senate and one of the original committees established in the Senate. The committee is concerned primarily with matters related to taxation and other revenue measures across a wide range of government programs and activities, and it is generally regarded as one of the most powerful committees in Congress.
As Chairman, Senator Wyden sets the agenda for the 27-member committee. His stated focus for the committee is on preserving Medicare and protecting retirement security, updating the nation’s tax system with a focus on growth and fairness, and ensuring that fiscal policy supports American jobs.
Senator Wyden also serves on several other Senate committees, including Budget, Energy and Natural Resources, the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and the Joint Committee on Taxation, where he is the leading Senate Democrat.
The conference will also include a fireside chat on day one with Jared Hermann, who serves as Legislation Counsel on the staff of the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation. His work focuses primarily on the U.S. taxation of international and domestic business activity. IFA USA President Peter Connors will be joined for this important discussion with Hermann by Peter Glicklich of Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP who is currently serving as Executive Vice-President of the IFA USA Branch.
Before joining the Joint Committee staff, Hermann worked in the Washington National Tax Services practice of PwC, where he advised clients on the U.S. tax implications of cross-border and financial transactions. Hermann previously clerked for the Honorable Maurice B. Foley of the United States Tax Court. Hermann received a B.A. (economics and sociology) from Pepperdine University, a J.D. from California Western School of Law, and an LL.M. (taxation) from Georgetown University Law Center.
Other sessions to be held during the two-day tax conference will cover foreign tax credit regulations, the corporate alternative minimum tax, current issues in tax controversy, current international tax developments, tax reform, ethics, cryptocurrency and much more.
Registration for the conference is now open. Early bird registration ends on September 5, but members and non-members can continue to register after that date. Rates for the conference after September 5 are $450 for members and $500 for non-members. Academic and Government participants receive a 50% discount. Up to 12.25 CLE or CPE credits may be available to attendees.
About IFA and IFA USA
The International Fiscal Association (IFA) is the world’s leading non-governmental, international organization dealing with tax matters. IFA has more than 12,500 members worldwide in 114 countries. IFA USA is one of the largest IFA branches, with nearly 1,000 members. IFA USA provides its members with the opportunity to keep up to date on current international tax issues and planning techniques, and also to meet experienced tax experts from other countries to strengthen professional relationships.
For more information, visit www.ifausa.org
Pamela Lyons
USA Branch of the International Fiscal Association
+1 866-298-9464
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn