Linktolender Launches an Embedded Financing Solution for Businesses

DORAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Linktolender, a leading digital lending ecosystem that helps business owners, ISOs, B2B platforms, affiliate marketers, and financial service providers with an omnichannel experience to business finance, today announced the launch of a new embedded financing solution. Designed for e-commerce sites and B2B platforms, Linktolender’s financing solutions technology allows business owners to offer loans, insurance, debit cards, investment instruments, payment solutions, and more in partnership with lenders or online lending marketplaces.

E-commerce sites have evolved by playing an important role in embedded financing, led by Amazon more than a decade ago when it disrupted the financial services landscape. In June 2020, Amazon partnered with Goldman Sachs to offer financing to Amazon's business customers, allowing its merchants to obtain lines of credit and other financing. Since then, embedded financing has become a must-have for any business looking to achieve growth.

Linktolender’s new embedded financing solution aims to empower e-commerce sites and B2B platforms with the same tools employed by Amazon and other e-commerce giants. ¨We believe that other e-commerce sites can learn from the Amazon business model because offering financing to businesses increases purchasing power,” said Gil Zapata, Owner and Founder of Linktolender. “With Linktolender, businesses can access the capital they need to purchase more products and sell more on e-commerce sites, allowing them to grow and expand operations.”

As an online business lending marketplace with an extensive track record of matching businesses with lenders and lending programs, Linktolender’s financing technology is easy for B2B platforms to integrate into their e-commerce sites. In a few simple steps, B2B platforms catering or offering business products and or solutions can utilize the financing tools employed by some of the largest e-commerce companies in the world.

To learn more about Linktolender and its new embedded financing solution, visit https://www.ai.linktolender.com/.

About Linktolender

Linktolender is an online marketplace that matches business owners with business lenders based on their needs and profiles. Linktolener.com was created to serve the needs of e-commerce sites and B2B platforms that cater to business owners. Linktolender.com is owned by KGFA Capital Ventures Inc. founded in 2012. Today, it operates globally with remote workers all over the world. To learn more, visit https://www.ai.linktolender.com/.