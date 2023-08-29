Artificial Stone Silicosis Update: Common Chinese Medicine Delays Progression of Disease

Outbreaks of silicosis have occurred among workers in the artificial stone (AS) industry.

I hope researchers are looking at this because many of the injured with silicosis are desperate and it is in the best interest of patients to discuss Tetrandrine with their pulmonologist before use.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Outbreaks of silicosis have occurred among workers in the artificial stone (AS) industry, and there is currently no effective anti-fibrosis treatment for silicosis After treatment for 3-12 months...Tetrandrine can control and delay the progression of artificial stone associated silicosis”...Wen-hong Wu, MD, Shanghai Pulmonary Hospital

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national pharmaceutical and product liability injury attorney, “I hope the researchers in this Country are looking at this because many of the injured with silicosis are desperate and it is in the best interest of patients to discuss Tetrandrine with their

pulmonologist before use."

What is tetrandrine? This is a Chinese medicine that has been used for over 1000 years for the treatment of hypertension and inflammation. It has been shown to have immunosuppression, anti-hypertensive, and anti-tumor activity.



What did the study show?

1) After treatment for 3-12 months, 56.5%-65.4% of patients in the Tetrandrine group

showed improvements in high resolution ct-scan, while there was no improvement in

the control group (no Tetrandrine).

2) Disease progression occurred in 0%-17.4% of patients in the Tetrandrine group after 3-

12 months of treatment compared with 44.4%-92.0% of patients in the control group

(no Tetrandrine).

3) Side effects of Tetrandrine included facial pigmentation (19.2%, diarrhea (8.5%), skin

itching (4.3%), nausea (2.1%), fatigue (2.1%), lethargy (2.1%), and transient hepatic

dysfunction (2.1%).

4) After 3 months of treatment pulmonary function testing improved including diffusion

capacity, vital capacity, and forced expiratory volume at 1 second.



Dr. Vigna adds, “The patients who took the Tetrandrine breathed better according to this study. Patients should always discuss holistic medicines with their treating physician. As a practicing doctor for 25-years, it was difficult for me to keep up with all the vitamins, supplements, and holistic medicines. I would assume that might be true for other physicians. If a person is interested in knowing more about this Chinese medicine, for a more meaningful discussion, I

would recommend that they take a copy of the article for their physician’s review.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “Dry processing of artificial stone is a highly hazardous work practice that has been reported in association with silicosis from many countries. We are product liability attorneys and represent the most injured against the manufacturers of the stone. These products are unreasonably dangerous and should be banned.”

Greg Vigna, M.D., J.D. is a California and Washington DC lawyer who is investigating lung injury cases for those injured in the stone benchtop industry and exposed to artificial stone dust. Ben Martin is a national pharmaceutical injury attorney in Dallas, Texas. The lawyers represent the most severely injured in courts across the country. Dr. Vigna has legal offices in San Jose, California and Los Angeles.

