Mountain America and Phoenix Suns Offer Fans Exclusive Co-Branded Debit and Credit Cards

Mountain America Named Official Credit Union of the Phoenix Suns





A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

PHOENIX, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union and the Phoenix Suns announced a multiyear partnership naming Mountain America as the official credit union of the Phoenix Suns. As part of the partnership, Mountain America will exclusively offer Suns debit and credit cards in two unique designs featuring the Suns logo, one in the team’s primary purple and orange colors and one in black and white.



Media Snippets accompanying this announcement are available by clicking here and here.





“Our partnership with Mountain America Credit Union is another example of our team’s commitment to our fans and our community,” said Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury Chief Executive Officer Josh Bartelstein. “Through this partnership, we will offer fans more unique ways to show their support with custom credit and debit cards, while also working together to make a positive impact in the Valley.”

The Suns and Mountain America share a commitment to serve the community, and as part of the partnership, the organizations will volunteer at Southwest Human Development to help promote literacy and early childhood development. In addition, the Suns will continue to sponsor the Mountain America Swing for the Kids charity golf tournament, an annual event to raise money for Primary Children’s Hospital.

“Mountain America is honored to be the official credit union of the Phoenix Suns,” said Mountain America Credit Union President and CEO Sterling Nielsen. “This collaboration not only exemplifies our commitment to quality and community, it also underscores our dedication to providing personalized products and services. We look forward to helping even more community members define and achieve their financial dreams.”

Fans living in Arizona can order the new Suns card by visiting any Mountain America branch in Arizona or calling 1-800-748-4302. To learn more about the card’s features and benefits, visit macu.com/suns.

As one of the fastest-growing and ninth-largest credit union nationally, Mountain America is committed to serving the Arizona market and expanding its branch presence to provide greater access through personalized guidance and financial education. Mountain America is also a leader in technology and innovation, providing its members with the latest services to safely manage their finances from anywhere. In 2022, Mountain America saved its members $61 million in loan interest and made over 1.5 million impacts with free financial education resources.

To learn more about Mountain America’s community involvement, visit macu.com/must-reads/community.

For more information on the Phoenix Suns, visit suns.com.

Insured by NCUA

Membership required—based on eligibility. Loans on approved credit.

Media Contacts

For Mountain America, contact the Public Relations team at publicrelations@macu.com for media inquiries.

For Phoenix Suns, contact Jenelle Scott at jscott@suns.com.



