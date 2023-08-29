Upwork to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s largest1 work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent from across the globe, today announced that President and CEO Hayden Brown, CFO Erica Gessert, and VP of Investor Relations Evan Barbosa will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference (fireside chat and investor meetings)

Location: Palace Hotel, San Francisco, CA

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Fireside Chat: 4:25 p.m. PT/7:25 p.m. ET

Participants: Hayden Brown, Erica Gessert, and Evan Barbosa

Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference (investor meetings only)

Location: Virgin Hotels Nashville, Nashville, TN

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Participant: Evan Barbosa

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Events and Presentations section of Upwork’s Investor Relations website at investors.upwork.com . A webcast archive will be available following the event for approximately 90 days at the same address. Please contact the financial institution hosting the conference for additional details. During the course of the event, Upwork may disclose material developments affecting its business and/or financial performance.

About Upwork

Upwork is the world’s largest1 work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent from across the globe. We serve everyone from one-person startups to large, Fortune 100 enterprises with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and talent to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $3.8 billion on Upwork in 2022 across more than 10,000 skills in categories including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and X , formerly Twitter.

Contact:

Evan Barbosa

Investor Relations

investor@upwork.com

1 As measured by gross services volume (“GSV”).