BOARD MEMBER AND RISK LEADER DAVID STRÉLISKI, M.SC., CFA AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
I've known David for more than twenty years. I'm thrilled to see his continued and expanded engagement in global risk governance best practices and to count him among our distinguished alumni.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to David Stréliski, M.Sc., CFA of Montreal, Quebec in Canada.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
David serves as the Senior Director, Integrated Risk Management and Financial Governance for Investissement Québec, where he reports directly to the President, promoting and implementing good governance and sound risk management practices that integrate into the strategic and tactical decision-making of the institution. He served as a member of the DCRO Risk Governance Councils that crafted the DCRO Guiding Principles for Board Risk Committees, Guiding Principles for Compensation Committees, and Guiding Principles for Cyber Risk Governance. David’s past board service includes as a member of the board of directors Le Conseil d'administration de l'Association des diplômés de HEC Montréal and on the board of the Professional Risk Managers’ International Association (PRMIA). David earned his M.Sc. in Applied Economics and BBA in Finance and Economics from HEC Montréal and holds the CFA designation from the CFA Institute.
"I've known David for more than twenty years when we served together at the Professional Risk Managers' Association, setting a higher standard of governance and risk management for the profession," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "I'm thrilled to see his continued and expanded engagement in global risk governance best practices and to count him among our distinguished alumni."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
"The Certificate in Risk Governance® program is a complete training for those seeking to expand their knowledge in modern risk governance and interested in joining a board," said Mr. Stréliski. "Studying for that course has brought me many fascinating topics for improving risk management in general and fostering strong governance and solid risk management strategy at my organization."
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
