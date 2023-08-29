USPTO PowerPatent Seminar Patent Attorney Bao Tran of PowerPatent Powerful Idea PowerPatent Logo Silicon Valley Small Business Development Center

PowerPatent presents at San Jose SBDC USPTO Seminar on Demystifying the Patent Process

Attendees will learn the process of patent prosecution, the role of patent examiners at the USPTO, What to expect when working with the USPTO and Resources available through USPTO to protect your IP” — SV SBDC

SAN JOSE, CA, US, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PowerPatent presents at San Jose SBDC USPTO Seminar on Demystifying the Patent Process

Join the Silicon Valley SBDC hosted by San Jose State University, in collaboration with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to learn about the different types of patents, including utility, design, and plant. In this session, USPTO experts will discuss the difference between provisional patent applications and non-provisional patent applications and their use. Get connected to pro bono services for your intellectual property. Attendees will learn about software-assisted patent filing and cost saving strategies from Patent Attorney, Bao Tran.

Featured Presenters:

Brent Fairbanks is a Primary Patent Examiner at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) with a focus on data processing of sensor measurements. He serves as an Assistant Outreach Coordinator for the Western Regional Office, supporting programs for inventors, entrepreneurs, and other communities in the western United States along with K-12 STEM activities.

Bao Tran is a seasoned Patent Attorney with over 20 years of experience in patent filing, prosecution, licensing and monetization. He has architected patent portfolios for many startups that went public such as Align Technologies and Shutterfly.

PowerPatent stands out as an exceptional solution for startups facing budget and people constraints. Here's why:

Cost-Efficiency: PowerPatent offers a cost-effective approach to patent management. Its automation and AI-driven features streamline various patent tasks, significantly reducing the time and effort required. This means that even with limited resources, legal departments can maintain high-quality patent work without straining their budgets.

Time Savings: With PowerPatent's intuitive platform, tasks like patent searches, drafting, and document management are expedited. This time-saving benefit is particularly valuable for small legal teams, enabling them to allocate resources more efficiently and take on a higher volume of work.

Minimized Learning Curve: PowerPatent's user-friendly interface and guided workflows make it easy for legal professionals to adapt quickly. This eliminates the need for extensive training, making it an ideal solution for legal departments with minimal available time for onboarding.

Comprehensive Tools: PowerPatent's comprehensive suite of tools covers the entire patent lifecycle, from invention disclosure to filing and management. This eliminates the need to invest in multiple software solutions or platforms, providing a consolidated and efficient approach.

Collaboration Efficiency: Collaboration tools within PowerPatent allow team members to work seamlessly together, even if dispersed. This facilitates teamwork and knowledge-sharing, ensuring that the legal department can make the most of its available talent.

Quality Control: PowerPatent's AI-driven assistance helps maintain a high level of quality in patent applications. This is crucial in ensuring that despite limited resources, the legal department maintains a strong reputation for accurate and effective patent work.

Scalability: As the legal department grows or resources become more available, PowerPatent can scale with the team's needs, ensuring a smooth transition without disrupting workflows.

Risk Mitigation: By handling more patent work in-house, the legal department maintains greater control over sensitive information and reduces potential risks associated with outsourcing.

In essence, PowerPatent empowers budget and people-constrained legal departments to operate with efficiency and efficacy, allowing them to manage patent-related tasks effectively while making the most of their available resources.

Startups can leverage PowerPatent in various ways to enhance their patent strategies and manage their intellectual property efficiently. Here are some examples:

Accelerated Invention Disclosure: Startups often have limited resources and need to move quickly. PowerPatent's user-friendly interface allows founders and engineers to easily input detailed invention disclosures. This accelerates the process of capturing innovative ideas while maintaining clarity and accuracy.

Cost-Effective Drafting: Hiring external patent attorneys can be costly for startups. PowerPatent's AI-powered drafting tools assist in creating high-quality patent applications that are nearly ready for filing. This helps startups save on legal fees while still producing well-structured and effective applications.

Collaborative Workflows: Startups with distributed teams can collaborate seamlessly on patent applications using PowerPatent's collaborative features. Engineers, legal counsel, and founders can work together to refine disclosures and claims, regardless of their physical location.

Strategic Portfolio Building: PowerPatent aids startups in building a well-organized patent portfolio. It enables founders to evaluate the patentability of their ideas through comprehensive searches, ensuring they invest in protecting ideas that truly hold value.

Quick Responses to Investor Queries: Investors often inquire about a startup's intellectual property strategy. PowerPatent's organized dashboard and real-time updates allow startups to provide accurate and up-to-date information about their patent portfolio, instilling confidence in potential investors.

Time-Saving Filing: PowerPatent expedites the filing process by generating necessary forms and documents automatically. Startups can quickly prepare their applications for submission, reducing delays and ensuring timely protection of their innovations.

Preventing Overlapping Patents: PowerPatent's search capabilities help startups identify existing patents and prior art related to their innovations. This prevents unnecessary duplication of ideas and ensures the startup focuses its resources on genuinely novel concepts.

IP Strategy Decision-Making: PowerPatent's analytics and reporting tools provide startups with insights into the strength of their patent portfolio. This helps startups make informed decisions about where to focus their resources and how to prioritize their patenting efforts.

Leveraging AI Assistance: Startups with limited legal expertise can utilize PowerPatent's AI-driven guidance to navigate the patenting process effectively. This ensures that the startup doesn't miss crucial steps or make avoidable mistakes.

Efficient Management: As the startup grows, managing an increasing number of patent applications becomes challenging. PowerPatent's management tools help startups track deadlines, manage documents, and stay organized as their patent portfolio expands.

In these ways, PowerPatent provides startups with the tools they need to efficiently manage their patenting process, protect their innovations, and strategically build a valuable intellectual property portfolio, even with limited resources.

When the invention disclosure has been converted into a first draft application, PowerPatent provides detailed diagnostics. By carefully reviewing the patent application, the inventor can ensure that all the necessary information is included, there are no errors or inconsistencies, and the application accurately represents the invention. Here are some key points to consider during the review process:

Verify Inventor Information: Double-check the inventor names and addresses to ensure they are accurate and complete. It's crucial to include all inventors who have contributed to the invention.

Review Title and Application Type: Ensure that the title of the application accurately reflects the invention and is clear and concise. Confirm that the correct application type (provisional or non-provisional) has been selected.

Check Background, Summary, and Abstract: Review the background section to ensure it provides sufficient context and describes the problem the invention solves. Verify that the summary captures the key points of the invention effectively. Check the abstract for conciseness and accuracy, as it serves as a quick reference tool for readers.

Validate Description and Drawings: Go through the detailed description section and ensure it adequately describes the invention, referring to each figure or drawing where necessary. Verify that the drawings and figures are clear, labeled, and correspond to the invention's components.

Evaluate Claims: Carefully review the claims section, which defines the legal scope of the invention. Ensure that the claims accurately and specifically describe the novel aspects of the invention, using clear and concise language. Consider involving a patent attorney to validate the strength and effectiveness of the claims.

Check Diagnostic Results: Take note of any diagnostic findings related to part numbering, antecedent basis, or other inconsistencies. Address these issues to improve the clarity and accuracy of the application.

Review ADS/IDS: If applicable, review the application data sheet (ADS) to confirm all necessary information is provided, such as inventor details, priority claims, and assignee information. Check the information disclosure statement (IDS) to ensure relevant prior art references are included.

Finalize Review: Once the inventors have thoroughly reviewed the application and made any necessary adjustments, consider obtaining a second opinion from a patent attorney or colleague. Their insights can help identify any potential issues or areas for improvement.

By conducting a comprehensive review of the patent application, startups can enhance IP quality, increase the chances of successful prosecution, and ultimately protect the invention more effectively.

How PowerPatent AI Assisted Patent Workflow Software works