DriveSavers is Offering One Million Dollars in Free Data Recovery Services to Victims of the Recent Maui Wildfires

Data recovery industry leader offers services to Maui, HI residents with damage related to fire.

Novato, California, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NOVATO, Calif. August 22, 2023) DriveSavers, the worldwide leader in data recovery, today announced it will provide free data recovery services to residents of Maui, HI, who have lost critical data as a result of the recent fires.

This free data recovery service is available for victims of the fires and resulting property damage. DriveSavers is donating time, resources, and years of expertise to provide up to $1,000,000 in data recovery services. The free service includes external hard drives, Mac and Windows computers, iPhones, Androids, flash drives, camera cards, and other storage devices damaged during this devastating event. The offer is limited to one device per business or household and does not extend to multi-drive devices like RAIDs.

Many of these devices will have both fire and liquid damage due to fire relief efforts. Because exposure to water and air causes corrosion on circuitry, the best chance of data recovery is for customers to contact DriveSavers immediately to receive a free shipping label to our lab in California.

“DriveSavers is known worldwide for recovering data from severely traumatized devices, including those that have been burnt, submerged in water, crushed, or dropped,” said Scott Moyer, president of DriveSavers. “We offer our expertise and service to those who have lost irreplaceable data due to the Maui fires, free of charge.”

People with devices damaged by recent Maui wildfires should be aware that the data on their devices may be lost permanently. The recent fires were extremely hot—hot enough to melt cars—and this heat can melt the parts of a device that store data. For example, the platters inside a hard drive or the chips inside a solid-state drive or smartphone can melt beyond recovery. In some cases, it may be impossible to recover the data from the devices. See the provided photos for examples of recoverable vs. unrecoverable fire-damaged devices.

Those who require data recovery should call DriveSavers to discuss the recoverability of your device immediately at (800) 440-1904. Data recovery advisors are available by phone seven days a week, 24 hours a day. Due to the type of damage we expect to see with these devices, this offer expires on September 30, 2023 or when the value of received recoveries reaches $1,000,000.

For more information about recoverable vs. unrecoverable fire-damaged devices and how to best care for a fire-damaged device, visit https://drivesaversdatarecovery.com/fire-damaged-devices-recoverable-or-not/

About DriveSavers

DriveSavers Data Recovery, worldwide leader in data recovery since 1985, provides the industry’s fastest, most reliable and only certified secure data recovery service. All of the company’s services meet security protocols for financial, legal, corporate and healthcare industries and it is the only company that posts proof of its annual SOC 2 Type II audit report and HIPAA data security and privacy compliance.

DriveSavers Data Recovery adheres to U.S. Government security protocols, the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act Data Security Rule (GLBA), the Data at Rest mandate (DAR) and the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX). For over 37 years, DriveSavers has performed data recovery on every kind of storage device, including hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), smartphones such as iPhone and Android phones, tablets, USB flash drives, camera cards and enterprise-level RAID, NAS, and SAN servers. Satisfied customers include Bank of America, Google, Lucasfilm, NASA, Harvard University, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, U.S. Army and Sandia National Laboratories.

Press Contact: Michelle West, Senior Marketing Manager

Send an email by clicking here.

Attachments

Michelle West DriveSavers Data Recovery (415) 429-3116 michelle.west@drivesavers.com