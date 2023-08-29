Submit Release
Local Medicare Experts Launch Education Initiative to Empower Consumers

Medicare can be a very confusing topic, So Paul Barrett owner of The Modern Medicare Agency decided to put together a Medicare educational Initiative to help.

MELVILLE, NY, USA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Modern Medicare Agency, owned by Paul Barrett, is proud to announce the launch of their new educational initiative in Dix Hills, Northport & Huntington New York. This initiative is designed to help local seniors make the best decisions about their health care options. Paul and his team of experienced Medicare experts have extensive knowledge when it comes to the ever-evolving landscape of Medicare plans and services.

“We are deeply committed to delivering reliable answers and effective advice that can help maximize healthcare savings while ensuring quality coverage,” said Paul Barrett, owner of The Modern Medicare Agency. “Our goal is to empower local consumers by giving them access to updated information directly from a trusted source.”

The Modern Medicare Agency’s educational initiative will provide local seniors with the resources they need to make informed decisions about their Medicare coverage. The team will be offering free seminars and one-on-one consultations to help seniors understand their options and make the best choices for their individual needs.

“We understand that navigating the Medicare system can be confusing and overwhelming,” said Paul. “Our team is here to provide the guidance and support that seniors need to make the best decisions for their health care.”

The Modern Medicare Agency is dedicated to helping local seniors get the most out of their Medicare coverage. With their new educational initiative, they are providing the resources and support that seniors need to make informed decisions about their health care. For more information about The Modern Medicare Agency and their educational initiative, please visit their website at www.paulbinsurance.com

Paul Barrett
The Modern Medicare Agency
+1 6313585793
