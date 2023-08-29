Submit Release
Michigan State University Student Receives SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SBB Research Group Foundation named Matthew Spaulding a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Matthew Spaulding, a junior, studies neuroscience at Michigan State University (MSU). There, he serves as a Laboratory Teaching Assistant for Honors Organismal Biology. He also accepted an internship allowing him to work with the Pediatrics Behavioral Initiative at MSU, which includes mentorship and tutoring programs for children with behavioral needs.

"It's an honor to support a hardworking student like Matthew with our scholarship," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation's STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

Contact: Erin Noonan
Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation
Email: scholarship@sbbrg.org
Phone: 1-847-656-1111
Website: https://www.sbbscholarship.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13d2a855-d63c-4c3a-918a-f8d3b28af30f


Matthew Spaulding

