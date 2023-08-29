Submit Release
Paul Barrett and The Modern Medicare Agency Offer Educational Services to Help Local Consumers Make Informed Decisions

The Modern Medicare Agency Has set a goal to help 5,000 local Medicare Consumers with an aggressive Medicare Education Program to help with Medicare myths.

“With so much misinformation and myths about Medicare, it’s more important than ever to help consumers get the proper information to choose the right insurance coverage for their needs,” ”
— Paul Barrett
MELVILLE, NY, USA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul Barrett and The Modern Medicare Agency Offer Educational Services to Help Local Consumers Make Informed Decisions

Paul Barrett, owner of The Modern Medicare Agency, is proud to announce the launch of their Medicare consumer educational services. With the goal of helping 5,000 local consumers in Ronkonkoma, Huappague, Kings Park, and Smithtown, NY, The Modern Medicare Agency is offering Medicare consultations, webinars, and seminars to help Medicare beneficiaries make informed decisions about their insurance coverage.

“With so much misinformation and myths about Medicare, it’s more important than ever to help consumers get the proper information to choose the right insurance coverage for their needs,” said Paul Barrett. “We’re excited to offer our educational services to help local consumers make informed decisions about their Medicare coverage.”

The Modern Medicare Agency is dedicated to providing the best possible service to their clients. Their team of independent agents are knowledgeable and experienced in the Medicare field, and are committed to helping their clients make the best decisions for their individual needs.

The Modern Medicare Agency offers a variety of educational services to help local consumers make informed decisions about their Medicare coverage. They offer one-on-one consultations to help clients understand their options and make the best choice for their individual needs. They also offer webinars and seminars to help educate consumers on the different types of Medicare coverage and how to choose the right plan for them.

The Modern Medicare Agency is committed to helping local consumers make informed decisions about their Medicare coverage. With their educational services, they are helping to ensure that consumers have the information they need to make the best choice for their individual needs.

“We are passionate about helping our clients make the best decisions for their individual needs,” said Paul Barrett. “Our goal is to help local consumers make informed decisions about their Medicare coverage so they can get the best coverage for their needs.”

The Modern Medicare Agency is dedicated to helping local consumers make informed decisions about their Medicare coverage.

