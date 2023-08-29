Idaho School District Bond and Levy Election Today
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Download the Press Release PDF
Date: August 29, 2023
Contact: Chelsea Carattini, Communications Director
Phone: (208) 332-2849
Boise, Idaho — School district bond and levy elections will be held in 11 out of 44 Idaho counties on Election Day, August 29, 2023. The elections will take place at polling locations across the state today, August 29, with polls open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Nine districts in eleven counties have an election. The following counties and districts are holding elections:
Bannock County
Marsh Valley Joint District Supplemental Levy
Bingham County
Shelley Joint School District Supplemental Levy
Bonner County
West Bonner County School District Zones 2 & 4 Trustee Recalls
Bonneville County
Bonneville Joint District Bond
Shelley Joint School District Supplemental Levy
Canyon County
Vallivue District Supplemental Levy
Clearwater County
Orofino Joint District Supplemental Levy
Jerome County
Valley School District Supplemental Levy
Shoshone School District Bond
Lewis County
Orofino Joint District Supplemental Levy
Lincoln County
Shoshone Joint School District Bond
Nez Perce County
Orofino Joint District Supplemental Levy
Twin Falls County
Castleford Joint School District Supplemental Levy
Only voters who live within the boundaries of a school district may vote in a school district election.
Secretary Phil McGrane and members of the Secretary of State’s Office staff are visiting seven county Election offices in eastern Idaho leading up to and on Election Day to meet with clerks and election officials.
###
ABOUT PHIL MCGRANE
Phil McGrane was elected Idaho’s twenty-eighth Secretary of State and took office on January 2, 2023. McGrane served as elected Clerk of Ada County from 2019-2022. McGrane holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophy, a juris doctorate, and a Master of Public Administration. As a fourth-generation Idahoan, Phil has dedicated his career to making elections in the state of Idaho accessible, secure and transparent.