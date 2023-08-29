American National Insurance Opens New Corporate Office in Allen Center

Company Sees Downtown Houston Presence as Key to Growth Plans

HOUSTON, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Insurance Company today announced the opening of a new corporate office in the heart of downtown Houston, marking a significant milestone for the company as it aims to enhance service offerings for policyholders and other stakeholders, and strengthen its presence in the Houston metropolitan area.



The office opened this week with approximately 30 employees initially working on site with plans to expand. Situated in Three Allen Center, a Brookfield Properties office tower, the office is part of the Allen Center campus, which contains more than 3.2 million SF of office and retail space. The modern facilities and amenities, central location and vibrant business community present an ideal environment for fostering collaboration and innovation.

“We’re excited to open our newest office and strengthen our ties to the Houston business community,” said Tim Walsh, President and CEO of American National. “This move represents our continued strategic commitment to attracting and retaining the top talent needed to successfully compete and grow our business and deliver on our mission to be a source of certainty for our clients.”

Since being acquired by Brookfield Reinsurance in May 2022, American National has set its sights on building one of the most successful U.S.-based insurance companies in its core markets of annuities, life insurance, and personal and commercial property and casualty insurance and sees a strong corporate Houston presence as a key part of that effort, according to Walsh.

“This expansion brings the potential to explore new opportunties and leverage the diverse and thriving talent market in Houston and the surrounding area,” Walsh said.

With more than 1,500 employees in Texas, this will be the company’s fifth corporate location. In addition to its corporate headquarters in Galveston, Texas, American National currently has large operations in League City, TX, Springfield, MO, and Glenmont, NY.

ABOUT AMERICAN NATIONAL

American National is a group of companies writing a broad array of insurance products and services and operating in all 50 states. American National Insurance Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, Texas. Life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products, and other products and services are written through multiple companies. Property and casualty insurance is written through American National Property And Casualty Company, Springfield, Missouri, and affiliates. In New York, business is written through Farm Family Casualty Insurance Company, United Farm Family Insurance Company, and American National Life Insurance Company of New York, Glenmont, New York. Not all products and services are available in all states. Not all companies are licensed in all states. Each company has financial responsibility for only the products and services it issues. For more information, please visit www.AmericanNational.com.

Contact: Scott Campbell

SVP, Corporate Communications

Scott.Campbell@AmericanNational.com