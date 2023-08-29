ELLA FITZGERALD: AN EVENING WITH "THE FIRST LADY OF SONG"– FEATURING KATRINA COX, MEZZO SOPRANO
Mezzo soprano Katrina Cox stars as the legendary jazz singer, Ella Fitzgerald, in the September tribute from Opera Mississippi.
Bassist David Pellow brings his jazz trio to Duling Hall to perform with Katrina Cox on September 18th.
This tribute to the Jazz Icon opens Opera Mississippi's "Duling Hall Concert Series for this season.
The Duling Hall Concert Series is an informal and casual series of performances at Duling Hall, located at 622 Duling Avenue in Jackson, Mississippi. Enjoy music in an informal & casual setting. From small operas and operettas to tributes to musical Legends.
Opera Mississippi Opens Their "Duling Hall Concert Series" for Season 78 with a Jazzy Tribute on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Duling Hall in Jackson, MS.
Audiences can also meet the artist, Katrina Cox, and enjoy Champagne during "Fondren Live" on Thursday, September 7, 2023 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Holland and Williams Home, right on Canton Road in Jackson's historic Fondren neighborhood! Admission to the pre-show Curtain Call with Katrina Cox is free.
“I’m so excited to continue supporting local businesses and community organizations like Fondren Renaissance. We’re building connection and community together and making Jackson a beautifully vibrant city through the arts,” says Opera Mississippi Executive Director, Stacey Trenteseaux. “I know if we are there and open our doors, our citizens will continue to respond and come to support us!”
The special tribute program on September 18th will transport you through the life and work of “The First Lady of Song.” Ella Fitzgerald was the leading jazz vocalist in the U.S. for half a century. During her reign, she won 13 Grammy Awards and sold 40 million record albums. She also graced the stage with world renowned musicians such as Frank Sinatra, Louis Armstrong, Judy Garland, Duke Ellington, and many more. Join "Ella" for one night only, as she steps back in time to share with you her highest highs and lowest lows in an intimate evening you will never forget.
Ella is portrayed by Katrina Cox, a native of Laurel, Mississippi. Ms. Cox holds a BM from William Carey University in vocal performance, and a Master of Music from the State University of New York-Binghamton. While in New York, she performed with Tri-Cities Opera, the Big Band Jazz Ensemble, “Harpur Jazz,” and Opera North in New Hampshire. She has also toured through Southern Tier New York with her jazz band, “The New Standard.” Ms. Cox received a doctoral degree in vocal performance at The University of Southern Mississippi, where she performed with the Southern Opera and Music Theater Company in many mainstage productions. She has also been featured as a jazz vocalist for many performances. Currently, Ms. Cox is an Assistant Professor of Music and the director of Carpenter’s Wood at William Carey University, Winters School of Music. Opera Mississippi Artistic and General Director, Jay Dean said of her, “Katrina is going to bring down the house. She is so very, very good and it is a pleasure to hear her portray this wonderful jazz icon."
For more information on all events and to purchase tickets, visit www.operams.org or call the office 601-960-2300.
ABOUT OPERA MISSISSIPPI
Opera Mississippi, founded in 1945, is the ninth oldest continuously operating opera company in the United States, and Mississippi’s only professional opera company. Opera Mississippi’s mission is to entertain, educate, and enlighten Mississippi audiences through opera, musical theatre, and popular music experiences; to enhance Mississippi’s cultural and economic landscape by presenting accessible, high-quality performances; to identify and develop regional operatic and singing artists; and to promote the understanding and appreciation of opera through education, outreach, and audience development that reflects community awareness, connection, and culture.
