Nongame Wildlife Advisory Committee Seeks Membership Nominations

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) is seeking nominations for its Nongame Wildlife Advisory Committee (NWAC) through September 25, 2023. Two expert affiliate seats on the NWAC will be filled by nominees selected by the NCWRC.

The NWAC is comprised of North Carolina citizens who use their scientific, academic and habitat expertise to provide advice to the NCWRC on nongame wildlife conservation issues for the state’s most vulnerable wildlife populations. This input includes guidance on changes to the North Carolina protected species list and development of conservation plans for endangered, threatened and special concern species.

“This advisory committee provides valuable stakeholder insight to the NCWRC, expands our scientific awareness and helps grow our partnerships that support and protect North Carolina’s at-risk species and habitats,” stated Shannon Deaton, chief of NCWRC’s Habitat Conservation Division. “The primary role of an NWAC member is to provide expert input, particularly with the state’s listed species process as well as the North Carolina Wildlife Action Plan revision process, and on other agency nongame and endangered wildlife initiatives.”

Nominees for expert affiliate seats must have extensive biological, regional, academic, scientific research and/or habitat expertise and experience in matters dealing with nongame wildlife conservation in North Carolina. Nominees for expert affiliate seats are professionals from federal or state natural resource agencies, non-governmental conservation organizations, universities, land trusts serving North Carolina, industries that operate in and/or manage landscapes and associated wildlife, or other organizations that provide a stakeholder voice in wildlife resources conservation. Individuals should have comprehensive knowledge of nongame aquatic and/or terrestrial wildlife conservation in North Carolina.

NCWRC asks advisory members to participate actively throughout their terms. The advisory committee meets four times a year, usually at NCWRC’s headquarters in Raleigh. The NCWRC’s 19-member board will appoint advisory committee members based on the nominees’ credentials, expertise, affiliation, and constituency at large.

Nominations for the NWAC may be submitted by filling out the online form with information regarding affiliation and expertise, cover letter and résumé (if available). Self-nominations are welcome as well. Electronic submissions are preferred; however, hard copies may be mailed to the Nongame Wildlife Advisory Committee, Attn: Shauna Glover, Wildlife Management Division, MSC 1721, Raleigh, N.C. 27699-1700.

For more information about the committee or the nomination process, contact Shauna Glover at 919-707-0064.