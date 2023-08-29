Submit Release
Pre-K for ME, K for ME and 1st Grade for ME Professional Learning Communities Offered  

The Maine Department of Education (DOE), along with public school teachers from across the state, are teaming up to offer monthly professional learning communities (PLCs) for educators implementing Pre-K for ME,  K for ME, and 1st Grade for ME in their classrooms.  

These PLCs are provided to promote understanding of program design and to support successful program implementation.  Program components will be explored in greater depth and teachers will be encouraged to share examples of practice/student work.  Lead teachers and ed techs using the programs are strongly encouraged to attend, whether you are new to using the programs or have been using them for a while.  

This year’s PLC opportunities will be held virtually from 3:30-4:30 pm on the first Tuesday of the month:   

  • October 3 
  • November 7  
  • December 5  
  • January 2  
  • February 6 
  • March 5    
  • April 2   

Although it is highly encouraged, teachers and ed techs do not have to commit to attending every session. Details about how to access the sessions will be provided after registration is completed. Registrations for the PLCs should be received by September 29, 2023.  

Register here

For additional information contact Nicole.Madore@maine.gov, Danielle.M.Saucier@maine.gov, or Marcy.R.Whitcomb@maine.gov 

 

Pre-K for ME, K for ME and 1st Grade for ME Professional Learning Communities Offered  

