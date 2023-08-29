Capstone Partners Marks Second Year of Participation in Pelotonia to Benefit Cancer Research

Our colleagues are passionate about Pelotonia and the sentiment becomes contagious throughout this special weekend—there is such great energy as we all collectively participate for a meaningful cause.” — Charlotte Franson, Director of Operations at Capstone Partners

BOSTON, MA, U.S., August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Capstone Partners, a leading middle market investment banking firm, marked its second year participating in Pelotonia Ride Weekend—a 3-day cycling event and fundraiser spanning hundreds of miles throughout Ohio to benefit cancer research—on August 4-6, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Capstone participated alongside a team of colleagues from parent company Huntington National Bank (NASDAQ: HBAN) to raise over $150,000 collectively, which was directly contributed towards advancing cancer treatments, therapies, and related efforts at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center (OSUCCC) – Arthur G. James.

Nine Capstone team members participated in the event, either as volunteers or cyclists—with biking routes ranging from 20 to over 100 miles in the greater Columbus area. The Capstone team consisted of Chief Administrative Officer Shannon Cullen, Director of Operations Charlotte Franson, Managing Directors Tom Elliott, Scott Eisenberg, and Matthew Hart, Directors Crista Gilmore, Justin Gans, and Christopher Cardinale, and Analyst Paul Stefanov.

This year marked the 15th annual Ride Weekend and featured more than 6,500 cyclists and 3,000 volunteers. Since the first annual ride in 2008, Pelotonia riders have covered millions of miles and raised more than $270 million for cancer research. In 2022, Ride Weekend brought in $21.8 million, and the organization will reveal this year's total at its Impact Celebration in November as fundraising efforts will continue until mid-October.

Charlotte Franson, Director of Operations at Capstone, commented, “Participating in this year’s Pelotonia was an amazing experience for our team. With this being Capstone’s second year of involvement, it was really meaningful to meet up with familiar faces from last year’s event. Everyone there has a unique and moving story or life experience to share about 'Why we Ride.' Our colleagues at Huntington are passionate about Pelotonia and the sentiment becomes contagious throughout this special weekend—there is such great energy as we all collectively participate for a meaningful cause.”

ABOUT PELOTONIA

Founded in 2008, Pelotonia was established with the objective of funding innovative cancer research. To date, the Pelotonia community has raised more than $270 million. With support from generous funding partners, Pelotonia directs 100% of every dollar raised by participants to cancer research at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute, including the Pelotonia Institute for Immuno-Oncology. As a centerpiece of its year-round fundraising efforts, Pelotonia hosts “Ride Weekend,” a three-day experience that includes a weekend of cycling, entertainment, and volunteerism. In 2023, Pelotonia celebrated 15 years of One Goal, accelerating funding for innovative cancer research.

ABOUT CAPSTONE PARTNERS

For over 20 years, the firm has been a trusted advisor to leading middle market companies, offering a fully integrated range of investment banking and financial advisory services uniquely tailored to help owners, investors, and creditors through each stage of the company's lifecycle. Capstone's services include M&A advisory, debt and equity placement, corporate restructuring, special situations, valuation and fairness opinions, and financial advisory services. Headquartered in Boston, the firm has 175+ professionals across the U.S. With 12 dedicated industry groups, Capstone delivers sector-specific expertise through large, cross-functional teams. Capstone is a subsidiary of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN). For more information, visit www.capstonepartners.com.

