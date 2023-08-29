State leader welcomes new ambassadors of Ireland, Italy, RoK, Lithuania

VIETNAM, August 29 - HÀ NỘI — President Võ Văn Thưởng received the newly accredited ambassadors of Ireland, Italy, the Republic of Korea (RoK), and Lithuania who came to present their credentials at the Presidential Palace in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

Congratulating Deirdre Ní Fhallúin on her appointment as Irish Ambassador to Việt Nam, President Thưởng expressed his belief that Fhallúin will make substantial contributions to the two countries’ relations.

Fhall￺in noted with satisfaction the recovery and enhancement of bilateral relations after the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the two sides have increased all-level mutual visits.

She said the Irish President is very impressed with his previous visit to Việt Nam and hopes that the Vietnamese President will visit Ireland soon.

The ambassador went on to say that during her term in Việt Nam, a new strategy will be carried out so that cooperation will become more productive and practical on the basis of the existing pillars, including official development assistance (ODA), education and training, and people-to-people exchanges.

The host leader appreciated the opinions and asked both sides to promote collaboration in all fields, from politics, diplomacy, economy, investment to education and training and people-to-people exchanges, and share common perceptions about regional and international issues.

Việt Nam wishes the two countries will further expand cooperation to new areas in order to generate practical benefits for each side, he emphasised.

He also affirmed relevant agencies of Việt Nam will work closely with the ambassador, adding that he believes Fhallúin will succeed in helping realise both countries’ development expectations.

At the reception for Italian Ambassador Marco Della Seta, President Thưởng thanked the Italian Embassy for its coordination with Vietnamese agencies to help with his recent fruitful State visit to the European country.

He wished the diplomat a successful term to strongly step up the two countries’ relations in the spirit of their strategic partnership.

Seta said his country highly values the President’s visit, and that he will quickly start his work in Việt Nam, especially the implementation of the joint statement on enhancing the bilateral strategic partnership, including opening an Italian culture centre in Việt Nam, fostering cultural ties, and boosting people-to-people exchanges.

The two sides will also tighten economic and trade links, as well as cooperation at international and multinational forums, the ambassador went on.

Thưởng said he believes with the close and effective coordination from relevant Vietnamese agencies, Seta will help to significantly step up the countries’ strategic partnership in all aspects.

Việt Nam pledges to actively and effectively carry out the joint statement between the two countries’ leaders, Thưởng remarked, describing “action” as an important factor of cooperation achievements while calling for stronger cooperation in the coming time.

Talking to RoK Ambassador Choi Young-sam, the President voiced his belief that as an experienced diplomat, Choi will take practical measures to help the two countries’ relations secure even greater attainments.

Thưởng held that the recent visit to Vietnam by RoK President Yoon Sok Yeol has heralded a new period of bilateral cooperation.

Ambassador Choi noted President Yoon highly valued the outcomes of his trip to Việt Nam and stressed Việt Nam is a highly important partner of the Northeast Asian nation.

He pledged utmost efforts to further promote the two sides’ comprehensive strategic partnership, which is now in its prime.

The diplomat called on Vietnamese ministries, sectors, and localities to continue supporting Korean companies’ investment and business activities. He also proposed cooperation be strengthened in climate change response and economic security.

He also expressed his hope that President Thưởng will pay a visit to the RoK in the near future. In response, the host leader said the trip will be arranged at a suitable point of time.

At the meeting with Lithuanian Ambassador Darius Gaidys, President Thưởng affirmed that Việt Nam attaches importance to relations with the European country, adding he believes during Gaidys’s term, relations between both nations will record faster progress.

The new ambassador said the Lithuanian Government is implementing a new development strategy that is favourable for reinforcing ties with Việt Nam.

He suggested both sides explore new cooperation opportunities apart from food trading, and increase delegation exchanges at all levels so as to enhance all-round ties in the time ahead.

President Thưởng perceived that there remains much room for bilateral ties, particularly in economy, trade and investment. He stated Việt Nam wishes to boost collaboration with Lithuania in all spheres, from politics, diplomacy, culture to trade, investment, and people-to-people exchanges.

He showed his support for the ambassador’s proposals, especially increasing all-level mutual visits to bolster cooperation chances.

The State leader added that he hopes to welcome the Lithuanian President on a visit to Việt Nam in the coming time. — VNS