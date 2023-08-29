Research shows Istation’s reading curriculum improves students’ literacy scores

School districts can use Istation with confidence to close learning gaps

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nationwide reading scores have reached historic lows, highlighting the need for reading instruction that’s evidence-based and highly personalized to meet students’ areas of strengths and needs. According to the latest research, school districts looking for a solution to help boost student gains in literacy can choose Istation with confidence.

In a new study where researchers partnered with school districts from California, New Mexico, and Texas, results showed Istation usage had a positive impact on assessment scores. Students using Istation’s reading curriculum showed big gains on the NWEA MAP reading assessment across all grade levels.

“Our latest study shows how effective Istation’s reading curriculum is at raising student test scores across multiple grade levels,” said Victoria Locke, Ph.D., vice president of research and assessments at Istation. “When Istation is used at least 30 minutes a day, educators can see significant student literacy growth.”

Researchers found that students in all grades achieved higher NWEA MAP Reading scores. Students in grades 3-5 made the biggest gains when using Istation as recommended.



Read the full study on Istation’s website.



About Istation

For over 25 years, educators have turned to Istation as an all-in-one solution for online assessment, instruction, and personalized learning. With Istation, schools get a time-saving program that powers pre-K through eighth grade student achievement in reading, math, and Spanish literacy. Rooted in research and designed to ignite student joy in the classroom, Istation’s innovative platform drives instructional efficacy and elevates learning to superhero heights!





###

Ian Sumera Istation Inc. isumera@istation.com