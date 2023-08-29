Acute Ocular Pain Market to Witness Positive Growth by 2032, Examines DelveInsight | Key Players - Formosa, Surface Ophthalmics, Sun Pharma, Ocular Therapeutix, Kala Pharmaceuticals, Bausch & Lomb

The acute ocular pain market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years by factors like an increase in the patient pool, and the expected entry of emerging therapies.

New York, USA, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acute Ocular Pain Market to Witness Positive Growth by 2032

The acute ocular pain market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years by factors like an increase in the patient pool, and the expected entry of emerging therapies.

DelveInsight’s Acute Ocular Pain Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, acute ocular pain emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Acute Ocular Pain Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the acute ocular pain market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

As per the DelveInsight estimates, in the year 2021, the total cases of acute ocular pain were ~10 million in the 7MM, which might increase by 2032.

in the 7MM, which might increase by 2032. Leading acute ocular pain companies such as Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Surface Ophthalmics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (SPARC), Ocular Therapeutix, Kala Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical, Bausch & Lomb, and others currently working in the acute ocular pain market.

Some of the key therapies for acute ocular pain treatment include APP13007, SURF-201, SDN-037, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert), INVELTYS (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension/KPI-121), BROMSITE (bromfenac ophthalmic solution), LOTEMAX SM (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic gel), PROLENSA (bromfenac ophthalmic solution) 0.07%, and others.

Acute Ocular Pain Overview

Acute ocular pain, commonly referred to as sudden and severe eye pain, is a distressing condition that demands prompt attention. It can originate from various causes, ranging from mild to severe, and requires careful evaluation for accurate diagnosis and timely treatment. The causes of acute ocular pain are diverse, encompassing both external and internal factors.

Recognizing the symptoms of acute ocular pain is crucial for appropriate management. Patients often report sensations of intense discomfort, often described as sharp, stabbing, or burning. Redness, tearing, sensitivity to light, blurred vision, and even changes in visual perception may accompany the pain. Importantly, any sudden decrease in vision or the appearance of halos around lights warrants immediate medical attention.

Diagnosis of the underlying cause involves a comprehensive approach. An eye care professional will begin with a thorough medical history, assessing recent trauma, exposure to irritants, or systemic illnesses. A detailed eye examination, including visual acuity testing, pupillary evaluation, and slit-lamp microscopy, aids in identifying corneal injuries, conjunctival infections, or uveal inflammation. In cases of suspected acute glaucoma, measuring intraocular pressure is crucial.





Acute Ocular Pain Epidemiology Segmentation

The acute ocular pain epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current acute ocular pain patient pool and forecasted trends for the seven individual major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The acute ocular pain market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Number of Cases of Several Eye Disorders

Number of Cases of Acute Ocular Pain in Major Eye Disorders

Acute Ocular Pain Treatment Market

Acute ocular pain treatment involves swift and targeted interventions to alleviate sudden and severe eye discomfort. Prompt evaluation by a qualified eye care professional is essential to identify the underlying cause, which could range from minor issues like corneal abrasions or foreign body sensations to more serious conditions such as acute angle-closure glaucoma or uveitis. Once the cause is determined, the most suitable course of action is decided. Acute ocular pain treatment strategies may encompass a range of approaches, including topical or oral pain relievers to provide immediate relief from discomfort. Anti-inflammatory medications might be prescribed to reduce swelling and irritation in the eye tissues. Lubricating eye drops can be employed to ensure the ocular surface remains adequately moist and comfortable. In specific cases, more specialized treatments such as corticosteroid eye drops may be recommended to address inflammatory conditions.

In certain urgent situations, surgical intervention might be required to alleviate the source of the pain, such as in cases of severe trauma, infection, or intraocular pressure abnormalities. Laser procedures could be used to manage conditions like acute angle-closure glaucoma. The treatment plan will depend on the severity of the pain, the underlying cause, and the patient’s overall eye health. The primary goal of acute ocular pain treatment is to swiftly alleviate pain, reduce inflammation, and safeguard the health and well-being of the patient’s eyesight. Timely and appropriate interventions not only provide relief from discomfort but also contribute to preventing potential complications that could threaten vision. It’s crucial for individuals experiencing acute ocular pain to seek professional medical attention promptly to ensure the best possible outcome for their eye health.

Key Acute Ocular Pain Therapies and Companies

APP13007: Formosa Pharmaceuticals

SURF-201: Surface Ophthalmics

SDN-037: Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (SPARC)

DEXTENZA (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert): Ocular Therapeutix

INVELTYS (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension/KPI-121): Kala Pharmaceuticals

BROMSITE (bromfenac ophthalmic solution): Sun Pharmaceutical

LOTEMAX SM (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic gel): Bausch & Lomb

PROLENSA (bromfenac ophthalmic solution) 0.07%: Bausch & Lomb

Acute Ocular Pain Market Dynamics

The acute ocular pain market dynamics reflect a complex interplay of factors that influence the diagnosis, treatment, and management of this condition. With advancements in medical technology, there has been a growing emphasis on accurate and timely diagnosis, driving the demand for innovative diagnostic tools and techniques. Pharmaceutical companies are striving to develop targeted and effective medications to alleviate acute ocular pain, leading to a surge in research and development activities.

Additionally, shifting demographics and an aging population contribute to an increased prevalence of ocular conditions, consequently propelling the demand for pain relief solutions. The market is also witnessing a trend towards personalized medicine, where treatment approaches are tailored to individual patient needs. Moreover, the evolving regulatory landscape and healthcare policies play a pivotal role in shaping acute ocular pain market strategies and access to therapies. As patient awareness and expectations continue to rise, healthcare providers and industry stakeholders must adapt and collaborate to address the multifaceted challenges within the acute ocular pain market.

Despite the promising dynamics, the acute ocular pain market also faces several significant barriers that impact its growth and development. One of the primary challenges is the regulatory landscape, which can vary widely across different regions and countries. Another barrier lies in the complex nature of ocular pain itself. This complexity can lead to misdiagnoses or delayed diagnoses, affecting the timely administration of appropriate treatments. The high cost of research and development for ocular pain therapies poses a considerable obstacle, especially for smaller companies with limited resources. This financial burden can impede innovation and hinder the entry of new players into the acute ocular pain market.

Additionally, patient adherence to treatment plans can be challenging, particularly when it comes to ocular pain management. Factors such as discomfort from eye drops, frequent dosing, and the need for consistent follow-up can lead to non-compliance, affecting treatment efficacy. Market competition, while driving innovation, can also create challenges. Established players with strong market presence and brand recognition may overshadow newer entrants, making it harder for innovative solutions to gain traction. This can sometimes limit the availability and adoption of advanced ocular pain treatments.

Acute Ocular Pain Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Acute Ocular Pain Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Acute Ocular Pain Companies Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Surface Ophthalmics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (SPARC), Ocular Therapeutix, Kala Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharmaceutical, Bausch & Lomb, and others Key Acute Ocular Pain Therapies APP13007, SURF-201, SDN-037, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert), INVELTYS (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension/KPI-121), BROMSITE (bromfenac ophthalmic solution), LOTEMAX SM (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic gel), PROLENSA (bromfenac ophthalmic solution) 0.07%, and others

Scope of the Acute Ocular Pain Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Acute Ocular Pain current marketed and emerging therapies

Acute Ocular Pain current marketed and emerging therapies Acute Ocular Pain Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Acute Ocular Pain Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Acute Ocular Pain Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Acute Ocular Pain Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Acute Ocular Pain Market Key Insights 2. Acute Ocular Pain Market Report Introduction 3. Acute Ocular Pain Market Overview at a Glance 4. Acute Ocular Pain Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Acute Ocular Pain Treatment and Management 7. Acute Ocular Pain Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Acute Ocular Pain Marketed Drugs 10. Acute Ocular Pain Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Acute Ocular Pain Market Analysis 12. Acute Ocular Pain Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

