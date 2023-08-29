103 historic farm families presented Hoosier Homestead
INDIANAPOLIS (Aug. 17, 2023) — Recognized for their families’ longstanding commitment to agriculture, 103 Indiana family farms were presented the Hoosier Homestead Award at the Indiana State Fair from Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Don Lamb.
“The Hoosier Homestead ceremony is always a highlight of the Indiana State Fair for me,” said Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “Celebrating these longstanding farming families and their ancestors for their work and commitment to our state and Indiana agriculture is a true honor.”
To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of 20 acres or more, or produce more than $1,000 in agricultural products per year.
Based on the age of the farm, families are eligible for three different distinctions of the Hoosier Homestead Award. They can receive the Centennial Award for 100 years, Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years or Bicentennial Award for 200 years of ownership.
“Keeping a farm operational for 100 years or more is no simple task,” Lamb said. “Each passing generation has certainly had to adapt and evolve their farming practices and techniques to ensure their farms continued success.”
Since the program's inception in 1976, over 6,100 families have received the award. Often, a Hoosier Homestead farm is easily recognized because most recipients proudly display their awarded sign on their property.
During the ceremonies, three Indiana farms received the Bicentennial Award for 200 years of continuous ownership: the Craig / Day family from Lawrence County, the Harry Goss Dow & Bessie M. Dow family from Morgan County and the Wise/Hobbs family from Madison County.
For more information about the Hoosier Homestead Award program, please visit isda.in.gov. Photos from the ceremony are available here: https://www.flickr.com/photos/isda_gov/albums/72177720310559554
The following list includes the August 2023 Hoosier Homestead Award recipients.
County - Award Name, Award Year, Award Type
Adams - Kenneth Schueler, 1917, Centennial
Bartholomew - Johnson-Bey, 1900, Centennial
Carroll - McCain, 1858, Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Cass - Steinberger Frushour Kruck, 1909, Centennial
Clay - Fogel, 1879, Centennial
Clay - Lyon, 1866, Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Clay - Hofmann (Jeffers Barn), 1867, Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Clay- Hofmann (Jeffers House), 1867, Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Clay - Forest A. and Dorothy M. Keiser, 1879, Centennial
Clinton - F.W. Clark Farm, LLC, 1834, Sesquicentennial
Daviess - Dove, 1888, Centennial
Daviess - Graham, 1841, Sesquicentennial
Daviess - Paul J. & Mary J. Ryan, 1861, Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Dearborn- Graf-Lingg, 1847, Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Dearborn- Lutz, 1923, Centennial
Dearborn- Stone, 1908, Centennial
Decatur- Henry Cooper, 1923, Centennial
Delaware- Maitlen, 1837, Sesquicentennial
Dubois- Ring, 1857, Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Dubois- Lange / Wendholt, 1922, Centennial
Dubois- Mann, 1873, Sesquicentennial
Dubois- Jochem, 1847, Sesquicentennial
Elkhart- Blue-Moser-Pergrem-Geiger, 1847, Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Fayette- Vaughn, 1890, Centennial
Fountain- Basinger, 1918, Centennial
Franklin- Miles, 1905, Centennial
Franklin- Thompson, 1854, Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Franklin- Bulmer, 1916, Centennial
Franklin- Meier-Bachus, 1889, Centennial
Greene- Ball, 1845, Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Hamilton- Hancock, 1904, Centennial
Hamilton - O'Bryhim, 1835, Sesquicentennial
Hancock - Snodgrass, 1864, Sesquicentennial
Harrison - Glenn and Robert Franks, 1923, Centennial
Harrison- Schoen / Cunningham, 1919, Centennial
Harrison- Yeager, 1873, Sesquicentennial
Hendricks - Walton, 1918, Centennial
Henry - Reddington, 1902, Centennial
Henry - Hernly, 1844, Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Huntington - Schoeff, 1910, Centennial
Jackson - Thomas L. & Ruth A. Hackman, 1910, Centennial
Jackson - Hazard Homeplace, 1886, Centennial
Jackson - Hazard Homeplace West, 1886, Centennial
Johnson - Wild-Henry, 1896, Centennial
Kosciusko - Kolberg, 1899, Centennial
Kosciusko - Jacob Bucher, 1923, Centennial
LaGrange - Wisler, 1872, Sesquicentennial
LaPorte - Kovas, 1920, Centennial
LaPorte - Mrozinski, 1881, Centennial
LaPorte - Fischer, 1923, Centennial
Lawrence - Craig / Day, 1823, Bicentennial
Lawrence - Stipp, 1923, Centennial
Lawrence - Beal, 1923, Centennial
Madison - Wise / Hobbs, 1823, Sesquicentennial & Bicentennial
Madison - McClintick, Carpenter, Bracken, 1916, Centennial
Madison - Ned A. Craig, 1923, Centennial
Madison - Jarman, 1918, Centennial
Montgomery - Coltrain/McNabb, 1840, Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Montgomery - McBee, 1873, Sesquicentennial
Morgan - Harry Goss Dow & Bessie M. Dow, 1823, Bicentennial
Morgan - Fulford, Jackson, Neal, 1900, Centennial
Morgan - Parker, 1919, Centennial
Morgan - Joanne's Family Farm, 1865, Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Morgan - Hodges, 1894, Centennial
Morgan - Hodges, 1912, Centennial
Parke - Coleman, 1824, Sesquicentennial
Pulaski- McKinney, 1918, Centennial
Pulaski - Knarr, 1873, Sesquicentennial
Putnam - Rissler, 1829, Sesquicentennial
Putnam - Hubert L. McGaughey, 1916, Centennial
Randolph - Edwards, 1887, Centennial
Ripley - Ahrens, 1873, Sesquicentennial
Ripley - Bergman/Engle, 1923, Centennial
Ripley - McNeelan, 1863, Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Rush - Richardson, 1922, Centennial
Shelby - Boring, 1852, Sesquicentennial
Shelby - King, 1917, Centennial
Shelby - Peter J. Lux, 1916, Centennial
Shelby - John Lux, 1880, Centennial
Shelby - Clark - Lux, 1879, Centennial
Shelby - M & N Suits Farms, 1923, Centennial
St. Joseph - Reed, 1853, Sesquicentennial
Starke - Stark, 1916, Centennial
Starke - Marks, 1911, Centennial
Sullivan - Ballentine, 1839, Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Sullivan - Ballentine, 1889, Centennial
Tipton - Off, 1864, Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Tipton - Smith-Fettig, 1837, Centennial
Tipton - Darrow-Fettig, 1840, Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Wabash - Descendants of Edward & Ethel (Cripe) Rautenkranz, 1920, Centennial
Warrick - Kohlmeyer, 1923, Centennial
Warrick - Philip & Debbie (Rauth) Springstun, 1871, Sesquicentennial
Warrick - Ingram, 1848, Centennial & Sesquicentennial
Washington - Temple, 1889, Centennial
Wayne - Kinsinger Farms Inc., 1923, Centennial
Wayne - Myers, 1920, Centennial
Wells - Augustus Reynolds, 1902, Centennial
Wells - Captain, 1900, Centennial
Wells - Graham, 1873, Sesquicentennial
Wells - Meyer, 1910, Centennial
White - Habben, 1881, Centennial
White- Jacob Booher - Philip Booher, 1873, Sesquicentennial
Whitley - Michael D. & Cathy A. Schrader, 1872, Sesquicentennial