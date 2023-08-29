Wreaths Across America and American Legion Auxiliary Enter Partnership

Nonprofits agree to work together to help support common missions for veterans and their families.

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, national nonprofits Wreaths Across America (WAA) and the American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) are proud to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two organizations. Together, they will build a stronger awareness of each group’s common missions while supporting fundraising efforts nationwide.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Columbia Falls, Maine, WAA is best known for its annual wreath-laying ceremonies each December. The organization’s yearlong mission is to Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom. In nearly 4,000 communities nationwide, WAA volunteers are committed to sharing the mission through education and stories of service and success.

ALA is a community of volunteers serving veterans, military, and their families. Their members also support the mission of The American Legion to improve the quality of life for our nation’s veterans. Founded in 1919, the ALA is one of the oldest patriotic membership organizations in the United States. The ALA has been essential in increasing veterans’ welfare and rehabilitation nationwide, including participation in the annual National Wreaths Across America Day events.

The signed MOU between the two groups focuses on engagement with ALA members and WAA volunteers to create opportunities for joint community service activities that bring awareness to both groups’ missions. ALA will expand its participation in WAA’s Group Sponsorship Program – there are already more than 100 ALA groups participating nationwide – which raises awareness and sponsorships to place veterans’ wreaths and support programming while offering ALA an option for fundraising.

ALA will use its fundraising dollars earned through this program to support the American Legion Auxiliary Foundation, which positively impacts the lives of our veterans, military, and their families by funding American Legion Auxiliary programs today and for future generations. Founded in 2007, the purpose of the ALA Foundation is to assist in carrying out the educational, charitable, and other exempt purposes of the Auxiliary by raising funds for, assisting in the conduct of, and providing support to the Auxiliary programs.

“We are excited to partner with Wreaths Across America. Both of our organizations have a common goal of making sure the sacrifices of our veterans are not forgotten,” said Vickie Koutz, 2023-2024 ALA National President. “Many of our members have already worked with WAA in their own communities. We are proud to now work together at the national level.”

“This partnership is one that I feel strongly will positively impact so many communities across the country,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of WAA. “The work of the ALA members is so important, and to know that we can assist them in their efforts to raise awareness for their mission and necessary funding to continue to support veterans and military families across the country is quite humbling.”

Worcester and Koutz signed the MOU and jointly announced it to membership today as part of the American Legion Auxiliary’s 102nd National Convention held in Charlotte, N.C. To support the ALA’s efforts through the WAA program, you can make a $17 sponsorship at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/amlegaux.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington and at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond. For more information or to sponsor a wreath, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

About the American Legion Auxiliary

The American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) is a community of volunteers serving veterans, military, and their families. Our members also support the mission of The American Legion in improving the quality of life for our nation’s veterans. Proud sponsor of ALA Girls Nation, National Poppy Day® and recognized for advocating for veterans on Capitol Hill, the more than 550,000 ALA members across the country volunteer millions of hours annually and raise millions of dollars in service to veterans, military, and their families. Founded in 1919, the ALA is one of the oldest patriotic membership organizations in the U.S.A. To learn more and to volunteer, join, and donate, visit www.ALAforVeterans.org.

