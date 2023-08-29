Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Origin Materials, Inc. (ORGN) Investors - Nationally Ranked Investors’ Rights Firm Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ORGN). The lawsuit alleges Origin made false or misleading statements or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including: (1) Origin would not be able to meet its previously announced timeline for the construction of the Origin 2 plant; (2) demand for paraxylene (“PX”) had dropped such that it would not be the production focus of Origin 2; (3) Origin could not construct Origin 2 at its previously disclosed cost; and (4) Origin could not construct Origin 2 at the scale it had previously identified.



If you bought shares of Origin between February 23, 2023 and August 9, 2023, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm's website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/origin/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is October 24, 2023.

