New York City Premises Liability Lawyer Jonathan C. Reiter Law Firm Updates Resource on Premises liability

New York City, New York, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premises liability is a legal term that describes a property owner's liability for specific actions on the property owner's land or building. Criminal activity or dangerous conditions on the property are examples of such actions. When the property in question is used for public purposes, the public has a reasonable expectation that it will be safe for all people to use.

In New York, our premises liability attorneys handle a wide range of cases. Elevator/escalator accidents, lead paint poisoning, animal attacks, slip, trip and fall accidents, swimming pool accidents, parking lot accidents, restaurant accidents, and hotel accidents are some of the most common premises liability cases we handle.



