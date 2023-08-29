From Student to Professional: Lisa Keohokalole Schauer

In the realm of community impact, few names shine as brightly as Lisa Keohokalole Schauer. As the founder of PointNorth, Lisa has dedicated her career to fostering positive change and empowerment within local communities. Drawing on her formative experiences, including her time in high school with the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) and under the mentorship of Mr. Stearn, Lisa's journey has been one of dedication, learning, and transformation.

The Power of PointNorth: Community Impact

PointNorth, under Lisa's guidance, has emerged as a catalyst for community development. Through strategic consulting and collaborative initiatives, Lisa and her team have orchestrated projects that address a wide array of societal challenges including the transformation of Vancouver’s beautiful waterfront, and the new I-5 bridge crossing the great Columbia river. From education to sustainable urban development, Lisa’s team has consistently demonstrated its commitment to making a lasting difference.

Lessons from High School

Lisa's journey towards community empowerment began in high school, where she was an active member of FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America). This experience laid the foundation for her professional development, teaching her essential skills that would shape her career. One standout memory was her participation in job interview competitions, where Lisa's dedication and preparation led her to secure first in her state (at the time, Oregon) and second place on the national stage. This achievement not only boosted her confidence but also imparted lessons in effective communication, professionalism, and the importance of preparation.

Mr. Stearn, Lisa's mentor during her FBLA journey, played a pivotal role in shaping her perspective. His guidance extended beyond the classroom, emphasizing the significance of active engagement within one's community. This advice planted the seeds for Lisa's future endeavors and her commitment to community-driven initiatives.

Fred Meyer Corporate Public Affairs

Following her time in high school, Lisa's professional path led her to Fred Meyer Corporate Public Affairs. Here, she delved into the intricacies of corporate-community relations, gaining invaluable insights into the mechanics of community development. She also worked on the company’s sustainability programs which gave her deep insight into all aspects of public affairs. Her experiences reinforced the notion that successful community impact requires a deep understanding of local dynamics, coupled with a genuine passion for change.

A Legacy of Empowerment

Lisa Keohokalole Schauer's journey from high school FBLA competitions to leading PointNorth is a testament to the enduring impact of mentorship and early experiences. Her success serves as an inspiration to aspiring community leaders, highlighting the transformative potential of dedication, education, and a profound commitment to positive change.

Special thanks to Lisa for sitting down with intern, Indiana Hilmes, to talk about mentoring and experience! Thanks also to intern, Star Mendoza, for her editing work!