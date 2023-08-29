Life Elements Announces Momentous 2023 Labor Day Sale
Life Elements has announced that it will be hosting a massive Labor Day Sale to mark the company’s 17th anniversary.
Life Elements has announced that it will be hosting a massive Labor Day Sale to mark the company's 17th anniversary. Over the years, Life Elements has garnered a reputation for hand-crafting the best natural CBD and non-CBD wellness and skincare products with the most effective, premium, health-minded formulations. Life Elements has curated a best-in-class, award-winning wellness collection, receiving accolades for its product efficacy, use of the highest quality nature-based ingredients and commitment to clean sourcing and sustainable packaging.
Life Elements’ recognizes that their enormous success is a direct result of customer loyalty and they wish to give back to their ever-growing community with a sitewide sale and extra discounts on a variety of products, including some of their top sellers like:
• Muscle & Joint Relief
• Sugar Scrub (10 oz) & Sugar Scrub Refill
• CBD Body Oil (4 oz) and Body Oil Refill
• Tinctures: Sleep, Serenity, & Health
• All products in the Life Elements Facial Collection
The 2023 Labor Day Sale will, also, be a momentous opportunity to stock up on products that Life Elements will soon be retiring. After careful review, the team will be reducing prices even further on the following lines to focus on its core collections and make way for the debut of new formulations:
• Signature CBD Bath Bomb, 50mg
• Mint & Lavender Lip Goos
• Equality Bath Bomb
• Pine Bath Bomb
• CBD Body Lotion & Lotion Refill
• Healing Honey Balm
www.lifeelements.com
ABOUT LIFE ELEMENTS
Established in 2006, Life Elements has professionally curated, formulated, and manufactured an award-winning collection of artisan, hand-crafted body, bath, and skin-care solutions that connect us with our overall mission to impact sustainability, community, and humanity. Featured in prominent media outlets including Forbes, Newsweek, Marie Claire, Refinery 29, Well + Good, and Men’s Health, Life Elements has a distinguished reputation for delivering the cleanest and most efficacious nature-based ingredients, sourced ethically and sustainably, to promote overall health and wellness. Inspired by the heritage and traditions of ancient alchemists and medicinal healers, Life Elements was founded in Atascadero, California, and is a minority and woman-owned business, homegrown in the United States. Life Elements is also a founding member of Farmstead Ed and the SLO County Farm Trail, a group of like-minded agricultural partners that promote responsible consumption and purposed conservation. In October of 2022, Life Elements obtained a Cosmetic Manufacturing / Industrial Hemp Registration (#117456) under California Department of Public Health, Food and Drug Branch (FDB), AB45 rules and regulations. www.lifeelements.com
