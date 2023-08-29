Pre-Season for Fall Festivities Kick-off with Westport Wednesday

Westport Wednesdays - KC's Early Evening Festivities the last Wednesday of the Month Kansas City's Historic Westport - Where the Locals Go Established in 1833, Kansas City's historic Westport offers diverse foods, entertainment, and services.

Historic Westport District businesses feature specials Last Wednesday, August 30

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fans of the hometown teams make Westport their hot spot to gather and to enjoy a social night out. Westport Wednesday, August 30, is the "pre-season" leading up to game dates as a trial run to score great specials and featured entertainment. Most businesses have special offerings between 4 pm and 10 pm.

The last Wednesday of each month is Westport Wednesday and August’s event has 21 participating businesses offering discounts and featured entertainment that is sure to score smiles, laughter, and positive memories.

The last Wednesday of each month is Westport Wednesday and August's event has 21 participating businesses offering discounts and featured entertainment that is sure to score smiles, laughter, and positive memories.

• Atomic Cowboy, 4144 Pennsylvania Ave. - One topping slice & a beer for $6 AND $3 Jameson shots

• Beer Kitchen, 435 Westport Rd, $2 off all KC local beers

• Broadway Café, 4106 Broadway Blvd. - $1 shots of espresso from 4 pm to 8 pm

• Buzzard Beach, 4110 Pennsylvania Ave. 3 for 3 any drink for $4 from 9 pm to 12 am (excludes premium and super premium cocktails, Tank 7, and Guinness)

• CaVa, 4149 Pennsylvania Ave. - Weird Wine Wednesday

• Char Bar, 4050 Pennsylvania Ave. - Dog Days of Summer Yappy Hour. Proceeds from the event proudly benefit the Pet Resource Center of Kansas City and Wayside Waifs.

• Fat Sully’s, 4144 Pennsylvania Ave. - One topping slice & a beer for $6 AND $3 Jameson shots

• Green Room Burgers and Beer, 4010 Pennsylvania Ave. Suite D – Live music from Arnold Young and The RoughTet

• Guy’s Deli, 4058 Pennsylvania Ave. - $2 off all deli sandwiches

• Harpo’s, 4109 Pennsylvania Ave. - Appetizers $8.95, domestic bottles $3, import and craft bottles and drafts $4, double well drinks $5, house wine $5

• Jerusalem Cafe, 515 Westport Rd. - Free fresh squeezed lemonade with the purchase of any entree valued at $15 and up. Just mention ‘Westport August Wednesday’ from 5 to 10 pm

• Kelly’s Westport Inn, 500 Westport Rd. - Meat Bingo, 6 pm to 8 pm

• Offkey Karaoke, 510 Westport Rd., Suite 100 - $22/hour room fees AND $2 wells

• Providence Pizza, 415 Westport Rd. NEW MENU ITEM get a slice of delicious Tiramisu for $6

• Tin Roof, 424 Westport Rd. - Happy Hour from 4 pm to 6 pm AND $5 call liquors from 7 pm to close

• Westport Café, 4128 419 Westport Rd. - Happy Hour all night

• Westport Coffee House Theater, 4010 Pennsylvania Ave. - Live Music from Arnold Young & The RoughTet

• The Bunker, 4056 Broadway Blvd. - 20% off (some exclusions apply) on all purchases

• World Market, 535 Westport Rd. - Free gift to the first 25 shoppers and 15% off purchases for all NEW World Market reward members (free loyalty program) – excludes alcohol

• Rudy Bears Jui Jitsu, 4030 Broadway Blvd. - Beginners Yoga class 11 am and 6:30 pm

• Spa On Penn, 4143 Pennsylvania Ave. - 20% off all facial services, including waxing. Laser Hair Removal at the regular waxing price for the same area. 20% off all retail products

"Preseason is the run-up to the big games," said Lexie Boyd, Special Events Manager of the Historic Westport Entertainment District. "Thousands enjoy the comradery of game days in Westport. When we have these savings events, it also creates a cost-saving reason to get together. We look forward to seeing people come out to this event and our upcoming Art Westport September 8-10."

ABOUT WESTPORT

Founded as an independent town in 1833, Westport is both the most historic neighborhood and the original entertainment district in Kansas City, featuring more than 50 restaurants, 30 bars, 20 patios, and 30 shops. Its emphasis on local and authentic offerings is still evident today as it houses the region’s largest concentration of original and locally owned businesses. Its historic, pedestrian-scaled buildings are “where the locals go” for tasty eateries, trendy boutiques, nightlife hot spots, and indulgent personal service enterprises. Westport is between 39th Street and 43rd Street to the north and south and between Main Street and Southwest Trafficway to the east and west. westportkcmo.com Westport’s Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.