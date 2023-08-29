Animal Wellness Groups Join Allegheny County Councilwoman Prizio in Sponsoring ‘Will of Council’ to Oppose EATS Act
Local move would stand up for states’ rights and against extreme farm animal confinement
As an Allegheny County resident, I am proud our County Council is speaking out against this horrible bill, which is an attack on states' rights, small farmers, and animal welfare.”PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Humane Action Pittsburgh and Animal Wellness Action are proud to join Allegheny County Councilwoman Anita Prizio, who is sponsoring a Will of Council that opposes a federal bill called the EATS Act, designed to dismantle state measures that voters and legislatures in various states have passed to grant farm animals some room to move.
— Natalie Ahwesh PA Director for Animal Wellness Action
Councilmembers will be discussing this motion today at their regular meeting.
The bill in question of being opposed is called Ending Agricultural Trade Suppression (EATS) Act and it targets the nation’s most important state-based animal-welfare laws — Prop 12 in California and Question 3 in Massachusetts.
Opposition to these state measures for animal welfare come largely from Chinese-owned factory farms operating here in the United States.
Councilwoman Anita Prizio issued this statement:
“By sponsoring this motion, I'm asking my fellow councilmembers to join me in urging the PA congressional delegation to oppose the EATS Act. If enacted, years’ worth of legislative victory for farmed animals at the state level could be jeopardized. In fact, the bill's broad language could imperil local regulations designed to promote local agriculture, protect dogs from the cruelty of puppy mills and preserve our environment.”
Humane Action Pittsburgh’s Natalie Ahwesh, who also works as PA State Director for Animal Wellness Action, also issued a statement:
“As an Allegheny County resident, I am proud our County Council is speaking out against this horrible bill, which is an attack on states' rights, small farmers, and animal welfare."
The Will of Council can be read here.
