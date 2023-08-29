22.12% CAGR of Global Medical Cannabis Market Size Worth USD 68.26 billion in 2030, by Product, Source, Species, Derivatives, Route of Administration, Treatment Type, Distribution Channel, Application, Region, and Competitive Landscape

The prominent players in the Medical Cannabis Market are Aurora Cannabis, BARNEY'S FARM, CANNABIS SEEDS USA, CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION, Cresco Labs, EcoGen Biosciences, Elixinol Global Limited, ENDOCA, Extractas, FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES, HEXO Corp. (Zenabis Global Ltd), HUMBOLDT SEED COMPANY, JAZZ Pharmaceuticals Inc. (GW Pharmaceuticals plc), Medical Marijuana, Inc., MediPharm Labs Inc., Peace Naturals Project Inc., PharmaHemp, Seed Cellar, Seeds For Me, Tilray, World Class Cannabis Seeds (Crop King Seeds) and Others.

New York, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Medical Cannabis Market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period driven by factors such as the increasing legalization of medical cannabis in various countries, rising prevalence of chronic diseases and development of new medical cannabis products and delivery methods. However, the medical cannabis market also faces certain challenges that could hinder its growth. Such factors include, regulatory uncertainty, lack of scientific evidence and negative public perception. The Medical Cannabis market size was estimated at USD 16.85 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 68.26 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 22.12% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

Medical Cannabis refers to the use of the cannabis plant of its derivatives, such as cannabinoids like THC and CBD, for medical purposes. It is used to treat various conditions, like chronic pain, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and nausea associated with chemotherapy and many more. Its legality and availability vary by country and region. The two main active compounds in cannabis are tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD), each of which has distinct effects on the body.

Medical cannabis can be administered through various methods such as smoking, vaping, edibles, oil and tinctures, topicals, capsules, etc. However, it is important to note that while medical cannabis holds potential benefits, its not without risks. Side effects can include dizziness, dry mouth, impaired cognitive function, and in some cases, increased anxiety or paranoia. Additionally, its legality and regulations vary widely around the world, with some places allowing medical use under strict conditions and others not permitting it at all.

Get a Sample Copy of the Medical Cannabis Market Research Report (Use Corporate Email ID to Get Higher Priority): https://www.delvens.com/get-free-sample/medical-cannabis-market-trends-forecast-till-2030

Scope of the Medical Cannabis Market Report:

The Medical Cannabis Market is segmented into various segments such as product, source, species, derivatives, application, route of administration, treatment type, distribution channel and region:

Based on product, the medical cannabis market is segmented into:

Oil

Dried Medical Cannabis

Medical Cannabis Capsules

Vape Pen

Whole Flower

Creams & Moisturizer

Ground Flower

Patch

Masks & Serum

Cleanser

Others

Based on source, the medical cannabis market is segmented into:

Synthetic

Natural

Based on species, the medical cannabis market is segmented into:

Cannabis Indica

Sativa

Hybrid

Based on derivatives, the medical cannabis market is segmented into:

Cannabidiol (CBD)

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)/ Delta-8-Tetrahydrocannabinol

Cannabigerol (CBG)

Cannabichromene (CBC)

Cannabinol (CBN)

Cannabicyclol (CBL)

Others

Based on application, the medical cannabis market is segmented into:

Pain Management

Anxiety

Muscle Spasm

Nausea

Appetite Loss

Eating Disorders

Inflammatory Bowel Diseases

Cancer

Arthritis

Wasting Syndrome (Cachexia)

Alzheimer's Disease

Epilepsy

Depression and Sleep Disorder

Multiple Sclerosis

Autism

Mental Health Conditions

Elevate Mood

Others

Based on route of administration, the medical cannabis market is segmented into:

Oral Solutions and Capsules

Smoking

Vaporizers

Topicals

Others

Based on treatment type, the medical cannabis market is segmented into:

Analgesic

Psychedelic

Antiviral

Aphrodisiac

Expectorant

Others

Based on distribution channel, the medical cannabis market is segmented into:

B2B

B2C

Based on region, the medical cannabis market is segmented into:

Asia Pacific

North America

South America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

The prominent players in the Medical Cannabis Market are

Aurora Cannabis

BARNEY'S FARM

CANNABIS SEEDS USA

CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION

Cresco Labs

EcoGen Biosciences

Elixinol Global Limited

ENDOCA

Extractas

FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES

HEXO Corp. (Zenabis Global Ltd)

HUMBOLDT SEED COMPANY

JAZZ Pharmaceuticals Inc. (GW Pharmaceuticals plc)

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

MediPharm Labs Inc.

Peace Naturals Project Inc.

PharmaHemp

Seed Cellar

Seeds For Me

Tilray

World Class Cannabis Seeds (Crop King Seeds)

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at: https://www.delvens.com/Inquire-before-buying/medical-cannabis-market-trends-forecast-till-2030

Medical Cannabis Market Recent Developments:

In August 2023, White Earth Nation Launches Medical Cannabis Program & Adult-Use Cannabis Sales becoming one of the first dispensaries to legally sell Adult-Use marijuana in Minnesota.

In Feb 2023, BOHECO introduces India’s first line of clinically trialled medical cannabis products. The company plans to provide hemp-based wellness by introducing clinically tested and research backed medical cannabis products.

Medical Cannabis Market Regional Analysis:

North America to Dominate the Market

North America is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period due to the increasing investment in medical cannabis.

Moreover, the legalization of cannabis in various countries in North America allows the region to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The Medical Cannabis Market report answers a number of crucial questions, including:

Which companies dominate the Medical Cannabis Market?

What current trends will influence the Medical Cannabis Market over the next few years?

What are the market's opportunities, obstacles, and driving forces?

What predictions for the future can help with strategic decision-making?

What advantages does market research offer businesses?

Which particular market segments should industry players focus on in order to take advantage of the most recent technical advancements?

What is the anticipated growth rate for the Medical Cannabis Market economy globally?

Purchase This Report: https://www.delvens.com/checkout/medical-cannabis-market-trends-forecast-till-2030

Delvens Industry Expert's Standpoint

The medical cannabis market is expected to grow during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to various factors. Firstly, as of 2023, medical cannabis is legal in over 30 countries around the world, and this number is expected to grow in the coming years. This is due to the growing research that supports the use of medical cannabis for a variety of conditions, including chronic pain, nausea, seizures and anxiety. Moreover, the medical cannabis industry ins rapidly evolving, and new products and delivery methods are being developed all the time. This is making medical cannabis more accessible and convenient for patients, and it is also opening up new treatment possibilities. However, certain factors might hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. The demand for medical cannabis is growing faster than the supply, which could lead to shortages in the future. This could drive up prices and make medicinal cannabis less accessible to patients. Moreover, synthetic alternatives to medical cannabis are being developed, and these could pose a threat to the industry.

For producing such excellent Medical Cannabis Market research report, principal attributes such as highest level of spirit, practical solutions, dedicated research and analysis, innovation, talent solutions, integrated approaches, most advanced technology and commitment plays a key role. Global Medical Cannabis Market report provides in-depth market data and forecast by analyzing key business trends and identifying potential growth avenues across the entire value chain. According to this market document, new highs will be made in the Medical Cannabis Market in 2023-2030. This report not only lends a hand for intelligent decision making but also better manages marketing of goods and services which leads to growth in the business.

Read more about the Medical Cannabis Market Report: https://www.delvens.com/report/medical-cannabis-market-trends-forecast-till-2030

For more Pharmaceutical Industry Reports: https://www.delvens.com/industry/pharmaceutical

More Trending Reports by Delvens:

RNA-Sequencing (RNA-seq) & Analysis Market : The Global RNA-Sequencing & Analysis (RNA-seq) Market size was estimated at USD 2.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 8.7 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market : The Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market size was estimated at USD 11.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 20.3 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.10% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM) Market : The Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM) market size was estimated at USD 2.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.12 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

Genetic Testing Market : The global Genetic Testing market size was estimated at USD 18.05 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 35.62 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 10.20% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

Cardiac Safety Services Market : The Cardiac Safety Services market size was estimated at USD 0.67 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1.41 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 11.26% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

Central Nervous System (CNS) Therapeutics Market : The Central Nervous System (CNS) Therapeutics market size was estimated at USD 104.70 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 159.84 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 6.23% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

Antiseptic Market : The global Antiseptic market size was estimated at USD 53.34 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 76.06 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

Cardiovascular Drugs Market : The Cardiovascular Drugs market size was estimated at USD 168.36 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 221.85 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 4.02% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

About Delvens:

Delvens is a strategic advisory and consulting company headquartered in New Delhi, India. The company holds expertise in providing syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Delvens qualitative and quantitative data is highly utilized by each level from niche to major markets, serving more than 1K prominent companies by assuring to provide information on the country, regional, and global business environment. We have a database for more than 45 industries in more than 115+ major countries globally. We use AI and machine learning to make existing offerings quicker and cheaper, as well as to offer new services which couldn’t have been dreamt of a few years ago. From creating concepts to implementing them, we have the best-proven strategies that will help the organization and are assisting the organization to overcome the prevailing challenges and recognize recent opportunities before their competitors. We are capable of providing tailor-made research services keeping because of your specific requirements. We assure to provide the best possible services for all our clients. Our analysts are available for your assistance and will perfectly understand your needs and demand.

Delvens database assists clients by providing in-depth information on crucial business decisions. Delvens offers significant facts and figures across various industries namely Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Chemicals & Materials, Semiconductor & Electronics, Energy, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Goods & Services, and Food & Beverages. Our company provides an exhaustive and comprehensive understanding of the business environment.

To find out more, visit https://www.delvens.com/ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Varsha Chaudhari Delvens Private Limited Unit No. 2126, Tower B, 21st Floor Alphathum, Sector 90 Noida 201305, IN D: +44 20 8638 5055 | C: +91 9561827515 | P: +0120 4569 248 varsha.chaudhari@delvens.com | sales@delvens.com Website: https://www.delvens.com/