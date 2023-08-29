NABP Launches Pulse Interoperable Partner Program to Accelerate Interoperability in Drug Supply Chain

MOUNT PROSPECT, IL, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy® (NABP®) today announced the launch of the Pulse Interoperable Partner program, a new initiative that will provide a framework for solution providers to integrate directly with Pulse by NABP™ and help accelerate interoperability in the drug supply chain. Pulse, which is launching soon, is a new digital platform that is intended to bring visibility to the drug supply chain and help protect patients from counterfeit or substandard prescription medications. The platform will leverage adopted industry standards to the greatest extent possible to help state regulators and members of the supply chain benefit from a secure, efficient, and trusted communications platform that simplifies compliance with the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA).



“The Pulse Interoperable Partner program is a critical step in our efforts to create a more interoperable drug supply chain,” said NABP Executive Director/Secretary Lemrey “Al” Carter, PharmD, MS, RPh. “By working with solution providers, we can ensure that all stakeholders in the supply chain have access to the information they need to comply with the key requirements of DSCSA, and we can provide tools to reduce manual administrative work. Most importantly, we are all working together to create a more secure supply chain to protect patients.”

The Pulse Interoperable Partner program is open to all solution providers that serve authorized trading partners and wish to connect to Pulse. Participating solution providers will receive technical documentation from NABP and will be listed on the Pulse website as a Pulse Interoperable Partner in the future.

The following solution providers have agreed to participate in the Pulse Interoperable Partner program:

NABP expects to announce additional participants in the Pulse Interoperable Partner program in the coming months. DSCSA solution providers that want to find out more about becoming a Pulse Interoperable Partner can submit their interest at https://pulse.pharmacy.

About Pulse by NABP

Pulse by NABP™ is an inclusive, accessible, centralized digital platform that simplifies the process of achieving DSCSA compliance. Pulse provides access to NABP’s user-friendly tools and comprehensive network of relationships, enabling consistent communication with trusted, verified partners across the supply chain.

About NABP

NABP is the independent, international, and impartial 501(c)(3) nonprofit Association that assists its state member boards and jurisdictions for the purpose of protecting the public health. NABP was established in 1904 to assist the state boards of pharmacy in creating uniform education and licensure standards. Today, we help support patient and prescription drug safety through examinations that assess pharmacist competency, pharmacist licensure transfer and verification services, and various pharmacy accreditation and inspection programs. Visit https://nabp.pharmacy for more information.

- 30 -

Larissa Doucette 847/391-4405 media@nabp.pharmacy