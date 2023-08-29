Vishay Intertechnology Honored by DENSO with 2022 Collaboration Award

Recognition Follows 2022 North American Business Partner of the Year Award Win

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that it has been honored by DENSO Corporation, a leading mobility supplier, with a 2022 Collaboration Award.



The 2022 Collaboration Awards recognize suppliers that have continued to provide DENSO with key components that keep production lines moving for the company and its customers, despite the tight supply market. Previously this year, Vishay was also recognized by DENSO with a 2022 North America Business Partner of the Year Award in the Quality Leader category.

“Vishay has demonstrated a strong commitment to supporting DENSO on both a working and management level,” said Kouji Arima, CEO of DENSO. “We sincerely appreciate the company’s unsparing efforts and contributions, and know we can count on them regardless of the market situation. We look forward to building an even stronger partnership with Vishay as we continue working together.”

"We are deeply honored to receive this acknowledgment from DENSO of our unwavering support during challenging market conditions," said Joel Smejkal, President and CEO at Vishay. "This recognition underscores our commitment to operational excellence and the strength of our partnership with the company. We look forward to building on this level of collaboration to grow together in the coming years."

About Vishay

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

