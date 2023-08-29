Vahid David Delrahim Details Bliss Car Wash Commitment to Coastal Conservation

Ash Delrahim Explains the Bliss Difference

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The breathtaking beauty of our oceans has always captivated humanity. From the shimmering turquoise waters to the diverse marine life that inhabits them, our oceans are truly a marvel. However, the increasing threat of pollution and environmental degradation has cast a shadow over this natural wonder. “We believe that our commitment to raising awareness about coastal conservation can play a pivotal role in ensuring the harmonious coexistence of clean cars and clean oceans,” said BLISS Car Wash CEO Vahid David Delrahim.



The oceans and our daily lives are intricately connected. As we enjoy the convenience of our cars, we must also be conscious of the environmental impact they can have. Traditional car wash products often contain harmful chemicals that eventually enter our water systems. Algae blooms, fueled by these pollutants, disrupt aquatic ecosystems and create “dead zones” where marine life cannot survive. This toxic cycle threatens the delicate balance of our oceans.

“At BLISS Car Wash, we recognize the importance of breaking this cycle and embracing responsible practices. Our car wash products are not only 100% biodegradable but also completely free of phosphorus. This deliberate choice ensures that our products break down naturally and do not contribute to harmful algae blooms that plague our waters. By using our services, car owners become part of a larger movement to protect the oceans for future generations,” said Ash Delrahim, Vice President of Operations at Bliss.

As a testament to our dedication, we have implemented innovative solutions to minimize our environmental footprint. Our settlement tanks, nestled beneath our car wash tunnels, are silent guardians of our oceans. These tanks are designed to capture over 90% of all the soaps and products we use, preventing them from entering our sewage systems and, ultimately, our oceans.

Imagine the difference this makes. Picture the sludge that accumulates on dirty cars – it’s a combination of dirt, grime, and pollutants. Our settlement tanks effectively separate these solids, ensuring they do not contribute to the degradation of aquatic environments. It’s a small but significant step toward restoring the health of our oceans.

“Please look at a behind-the-scenes video at BLISS Car Wash. It showcases our settlement tanks in action, emphasizing how they contribute to our larger mission of coastal conservation,” noted David Delrahim. “By witnessing the process firsthand, we hope to inspire everyone to be more mindful of their car washing choices.”

Raising awareness about coastal conservation is not a task for a single entity; it requires collective effort. Each car owner who chooses BLISS Car Wash is consciously deciding to support clean oceans. By spreading the word about our biodegradable products and innovative settlement tanks, you contribute to a larger movement to preserve our precious aquatic ecosystems.

“Our commitment to coastal conservation goes beyond providing exceptional car wash services. We recognize the power of education in driving meaningful change. Through workshops, seminars, and online resources, we aim to inform individuals about the detrimental impact of traditional car wash practices on our oceans. By empowering people with knowledge, we enable them to make informed choices that align with their values and contribute to a sustainable future,” added Ash Delrahim.

The road to coastal conservation demands persistence, innovation, and shared responsibility. As leaders in the car wash industry, we are acutely aware of the impact our practices can have on the environment. We are taking proactive steps toward cleaner oceans by ensuring our products are biodegradable, phosphorus-free, and utilizing settlement tanks.

At BLISS Car Wash, we believe in the possibility of harmonizing clean cars and clean oceans. It’s a vision that requires us all to make conscious choices in our daily lives. By choosing environmentally responsible car wash options and spreading the message of coastal conservation, we can contribute to a brighter and cleaner future for our oceans, planet, and generations yet to come. Join us in this important journey –together, we can create waves of positive change.

