ScyllaDB Wins Google Cloud Customer of the Year Award

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScyllaDB today announced that it has received the 2023 Google Cloud Customer of the Year Award in the Cross-Industry category.



With a high performance database that efficiently taps the power of Google Cloud infrastructure, ScyllaDB helps data-intensive applications handle more data, faster, and at a lower cost. ScyllaDB is uniquely positioned to take full advantage of the n2-highmem storage-optimized platform). ScyllaDB is scalable to terabytes or petabytes of storage, and capable of millions of IOPS at single-digit millisecond latencies.

“The Google Cloud Customer Awards are an opportunity to recognize the most innovative, technically advanced, and transformative cloud deployments across industries, from around the globe, built on our platform,” said Brian Hall, VP of Product and Industry Marketing at Google Cloud. “I want to congratulate ScyllaDB on achieving this award and serving as an innovator for the industry.”

“ScyllaDB was purpose-built for high-throughput and predictable low latencies,” said Dor Laor, CEO of ScyllaDB. “Together, ScyllaDB + Google Cloud enable today’s top digital natives (Discord, ShareChat, Digital Turbine, etc.) to power engaging experiences with impressive speed – and at a rapidly-increasing scale.”

ScyllaDB is the database for data-intensive apps that require high performance and low latency. It enables teams to harness the ever-increasing computing power of modern infrastructures--eliminating barriers to scale as data grows. Unlike any other database, ScyllaDB is built with deep architectural advancements that enable exceptional end-user experiences at radically lower costs. Over 400 game-changing companies like Disney+ Hotstar, Expedia, FireEye, Discord, Crypto.com, Zillow, Starbucks, Comcast, and Samsung use ScyllaDB for their toughest database challenges. ScyllaDB is available as free open-source software, a fully-supported enterprise product, and a fully managed service on multiple cloud providers.

