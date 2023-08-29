Creative Realities Ranked 7th in licenses amongst Global Software Solution providers, by Invidis Consulting in the 2023 Yearbook

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Realities (NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW), a leading provider of cutting-edge digital signage and media solutions – announced the company landed the number 7 position for the volume of its CMS software solutions globally, by Invidis Consulting - the Germany-based firm who publishes the Digital Signage & DOOH 2023 Yearbook of the same name, which has become the industry go-to for the digital signage marketplace.



“Size matters also in digital signage, but it takes time to reach the 100k threshold of licenses or end points,” states the Invidis team who has been tracking the global digital signage market for more than 10 years. “As the market and IT in general is moving to a predominantly SaaS business model, we’re also changing to an active-license only ranking.”

One of the fastest growing digital signage software platforms was CRI– the merged entity of Creative Realities and Reflect Systems. The US-based integrator counted 275,000 active licenses at the end of December 2022 and continues to grow at a rate much faster than the market, as reported in the 2023 Yearbook.

Creative Realties was also listed amongst 6 other companies as the ones to watch, with the designation inside the Rising Stars & Disruptors category. “We are absolutely thrilled to have been called out by Invidis amongst our peers within the Yearbook, which is a direct outcome of our deliberate and strategic focus on growing annual recurring revenue from our software suite,” states Rick Mills, CEO of Creative Realities. “Mid-year 2023, we’ve announced our backlog exceeded $110M, and as those end points get deployed and become active SaaS licenses we expect our active license count to increase significantly,” states Mr. Mills.

About Creative Realities, Inc.

Creative Realities helps clients use the latest omnichannel technologies to inspire better customer experiences. CRI designs, develops, and deploys consumer experiences for high-end enterprise-level networks, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to automotive, advertising networks, apparel & accessories, convenience stores, food service/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues. The company has operations across North America with active installations in more than 10 countries.

About Invidis Consulting

Invidis Consulting established itself as a consulting firm specialized in digital signage. The Invidis name represents thought leadership and strategic consulting in the field of digital signage and digital technology in the real world, for example in retail or in offices. Invidis founder Florian Rotberg, Stefan Schieker – founder of Result MC Management Consultant –and the joint team of experts support clients worldwide. The focus is on scalable, sustainable digital concepts and strategies.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and includes, among other things, discussions of our business strategies, product releases, future operations and capital resources. Words such as "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results. They are based on the opinions, estimates and beliefs of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these risks are discussed in the “Risk Factors” section contained in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2023, and the Company’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: our ability to effectively integrate Reflect’s business operations, our strategy for customer retention, growth, product development, market position, financial results and reserves, our ability to execute on our business plan, our ability to retain key personnel, our ability to remain listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, our ability to realize the revenues included in our future guidance and backlog reports, the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern, potential litigation, supply chain shortages, and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for our products and services, including those as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Readers should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Media Inquiries

Christina Davies

cdavies@ideagrove.com

Investor Relations

ir@cri.com