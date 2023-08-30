Oman National Autism Center Earns First Certified Autism Center™ Designation in the Country

IBCCES announces the Oman National Autism Center as the first Certified Autism Center™ in the country

SEEB, MUSCAT, OMAN, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) is proud to announce the Oman National Autism Center (ONAC) as the first Certified Autism Center™(CAC) in the country. The CAC designation recognizes the center's commitment to providing enhanced supports and services to autistic individuals and their families.

To earn the Certified Autism Center™ designation, ONAC met rigorous IBCCES requirements. These included a strong commitment to serving autistic individuals, certification of at least 80% of public-facing staff, and an ongoing commitment to specialized autism training.

"We are proud to be the first Certified Autism Center™ in the Sultanate of Oman to become a Certified Autism Center. We are dedicated to following the latest evidence-based practices in the treatment and supports around autism to achieve qualitative development in the lives of individuals with autism spectrum disorder and enabling their integration into society," said Dr. Nadia Al Ajmi, CEO of ONAC.

The Ministry of Social Development, in collaboration with the private sector, established the National Autism Center in Muscat to address the increasing prevalence of Autism Spectrum Disorder cases within the Sultanate. This center, funded by the Omani Company for Liquefied Natural Gas, offers a comprehensive approach encompassing special education, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, physical therapy, psychological and social counseling, and cultural, sports, and recreational programs to empower families and autistic individuals. Moreover, the center also plays a role in vocational rehabilitation, assisting individuals in developing skills that facilitate their successful integration into the workforce and community.

IBCCES Board Chairman Myron Pincomb stated, "The Certified Autism Center™ designation reflects the Oman National Autism Center's unwavering dedication to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for autistic individuals. Our training and certification will empower ONAC to continue building the skills and knowledge necessary to further enhance its services. IBCCES hopes that the center's certification will serve as a powerful catalyst, inspiring more organizations across the country to take this vital step towards a more inclusive future."

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the industry leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for education, health care, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES provides evidence-based training and certification programs created in conjunction with clinical experts and autistic individuals. They provide professionals with a better understanding of how to communicate and interact with individuals with cognitive differences or sensory needs, industry best practices, and the latest research in these areas.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com as a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About Oman National Autism Center

The National Autism Center in Muscat, Oman, is a prominent institution dedicated to supporting individuals with autism. Their comprehensive approach includes offering behavior therapy, speech and language therapy, and occupational therapy to cater to the diverse needs of autistic individuals. Additionally, the center plays a crucial role in vocational rehabilitation, helping autistic individuals develop skills and find suitable employment opportunities, fostering their integration into the workforce and society at large.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.