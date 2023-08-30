Grammy Winning Bluesman Yates McKendree Joins Forces with Peach Music Group

Peach Music Group Welcomes Yates McKendree

McKendree Joins Peach Music Group's Roster of Artists including Victor Wainwright, J.P. Soars and Southern Hospitality

We warmly welcome the Grammy Award winning Son & Father team of Yates and Kevin McKendree!” — Harty H. Wiedemann

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Harty H. Wiedemann, head of Peach Music Group has announced that Yates McKendree has joined their roster along with Victor Wainwright, his Grammy nominated band The Train, JP Soars and others.

Born in Nashville and raised in a recording studio, multi-instrumentalist McKendree grew up hearing and playing with many great musicians. Self taught from the age 3, music came to him naturally as a third-generation accomplished musician. Although just 22 years old, his experience goes back over 10 years including playing regularly in some of Nashville’s most notable venues like The Bluebird Cafe, The Ryman Auditorium and 3rd & Lindsley and includes North American and European tours and multiple appearances on national television, radio and music magazines.

During Yates’s high school years, he played on and engineered many recording projects; most notably for Americana icons Delbert McClinton and John Hiatt, who told Rolling Stone Magazine, “Yates was our secret ingredient.” In 2020, Yates earned a Grammy™ Award for his role as an engineer and a musician on Delbert McClinton’s “Tall Dark & Handsome.”

His powerful debut LP “Buchanan Lane” on the Qualified Records label released on October 28, 2022 to critical acclaim worldwide and quickly reached #1 charting on the venerable Root Music Report's Traditional Blues Charts. The LP features both Yates's arrangements of classic blues tunes and, also, four original compositions, two of which's Yates co-wrote with stellar Nashville Songwriter Hall of Fame 2022 inductee and multi-Grammy winner Gary Nicholson.

In 2023 alone, Yates McKendree has entertained audiences across North America reaching well over 100,000 fans at local venues, festivals, Delbert McClinton's Sandy Beach Cruise and charitable events like Blues for a Cure in Columbus, Ohio. In the fall of 2023, McKendree will support the legendary Brian Setzer and his Rockabilly Riot on a 12 city tour commencing in late September.

Harty H. Wiedemann - Peach Music Group President said : " we warmly welcome the Grammy Award winning Son & Father team of Yates and Kevin McKendree! While most of us are excited to be going to a bar on our 21st birthday to have our 1st drink, Yates McKendree got to go to L.A. to accept his 1st Grammy. When you first read this, you do a double-take and have to read it again, just to be sure. How does this happen this early in life? Well, when your father is a world class musician and Grammy winner himself and you've been hanging out in the studio since age 10 with heavy hitters like John Hiatt and Delbert McClinton you grow up in a heady environment of creative production that shapes not only talent and craft, but also critical music biz chops!"

Said McKendree: “I’m so thrilled to be working with such a beloved figure in the industry, and I’m excited for what lies ahead.”

Yates McKendree is available to perform worldwide in a range of configurations to best suit the needs of the promoters. From an organ trio to a full band with horn section, we're ready to entertain your audiences with straight-up traditional blues music performed by Yates and his talented bandmates.

For booking, contact Harty H. Wiedemann at harty@bluespros.com and 1-850-509-1079.

YATES MCKENDREE MEMPHIS, TN