Unanswered Questions By Ray McGinnis Available on the 22nd Anniversary of September 11
September 11 attacks of 2001 caused the deaths of 2,996 people, including 2,977 victims. Thousands more were injured, Wikipedia ,
Unanswered Questions By Ray McGinnis, What the September Eleventh Families Asked and the 9/11 Commission OverlookedBEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- UNANSWERED QUESTIONS by Ray McGinnis author of ‘Writing the Sacred: A Psalm-inspired Path to Appreciating and Writing Sacred Poetry’, and noted theologian has confirmed 'UNANSWERED QUESTIONS' is available to commemorate the 22nd year of the terrorist attacks on the New York Twin Towers and the Pentagon. The insightful Unanswered Questions is a compendium of still unresolved queries into the events of September 11, 2001. Upon its initial release it placed first in Amazon's best-seller list in the category for 'Non-Governmental Organization Policy'.
Currently available at Barnes and Noble, Amazon and numerous online and in bricks and mortar outlets the 316 page best seller with 83 pages of substantiated footnotes raises key issues posed by the Family Steering Committee (FSC), an independent, nonpartisan group of individuals who lost loved ones on the September 11, 2001 attack. Many of their questions have been addressed, as well as, highlighting government shortcomings made clearer with the books’ meticulous research.
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/unanswered-questions-ray-mcginnis/1139991643?ean=9781773740805
Twenty-two years after the horrific event, UNANSWERED QUESTIONS tells the story of how the persistence of the 9/11 families persuaded the United States Government to further investigate the attacks of September 11th. UNANSWERED QUESTIONS is centered around a dozen selected questions posed by relatives to the '9/11 Commission' that were either answered, evaded or remain unanswered by the 9/11 Commission.
All the family members quoted in the book were interviewed by Ray McGinnis, distinguished author and educator. He has taught at conferences, colleges, retreat settings, churches, synagogues, grief and loss support groups, hospitals and provided professional consultation for first responders and lawyers. McGinnis crafts a compelling narrative around the bereaved family members as they question the accuracy of how this historical event was reported. McGinnis substantiates in UNANSWERED QUESTIONS there persists multiple issues which merit further investigation.
The questions range from, Why jets dispatched from the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD ) weren’t able to intercept the hijacked planes? To why then-President George W. Bush did not immediately return to Washington DC once informed of the attack. Also examined is why Bin Laden family members and other Saudi citizens, were flown out in complete secrecy when all other USA flights were suspended.
The book has 24 chapters divided into four sections. Part One provides the background to the 9/11 families' shift from grief to pressing their government to form a blue-ribbon 9/11 commission. A Family Steering Committee (FSC) representing 9/11 families was formed to persuade the 9/11 Commission to investigate why the Pentagon's trillion dollar defense fund utterly failed to defend the nation against the 9/11 attack.
The formation of the FSC was necessary, according to McGinnis, “because the Bush administration was reluctant to conduct a formal investigation. In fact, it took 14 months to appoint the Commission. In contrast, the inquiry into the Challenger Space Shuttle explosion was concluded within four months. Part Two details the proceedings of the 9/11 Commission and the Family Steering Committee attempts to keep the inquiry on track.
Part Three, Citing his references in the the 83-page addendum, 70 percent of all the questions posed to the FSC have still to be addressed or answered. The Fourth section of the book details some of the family’s satisfaction with the official account and those who want a new investigation and/or wish to pursue legal action against those suspected of being complicit in the attack.
"The ability of the 9/11 families to come together, educate themselves about national security and national politics, and raise their voices to demand action, is in the best tradition of grassroots democracy in this country." ~ Thomas Kean and Lee Hamilton, 9/11 Commission Co-Chairmen, Without Precedent: The Inside Story of the 911 Commission
About the Author: Ray McGinnis
Ray McGinnis was primarily motivated to author 'UNANSWERED QUESTIONS' in the spirit of mainstream news sources that attempt to adhere to balanced and objective journalism. In contrast, with the 9/11 inquiries that seemed to ignore contradictions that warranted investigation. This motivated McGinnis to take a deeper dive into the questions raised by the Family Steering Committee. His research propelled him to uncover more open-source material that previously had not been revealed to the public. “As an esteemed theologian , distinguished academian he was led to reflect on what it means to live in a post-9/11 world, and the narratives we trust”.
McGinnis is a graduate from the Center for Journal Therapy in Denver, and the Banff School of Fine Arts. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Toronto majoring in Religious Studies, History, Political Science and English Literature. He lives in Vancouver, Canada, and can be found on Twitter @RayMcGinnis7
