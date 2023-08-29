Axcient to Host Fourth Annual MSP Xperience Event on October 12

DENVER, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, the leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced the fourth annual MSP Xperience Conference will take place on October 12, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. EST. The virtual event’s theme, “Modernize Your MSP with Powerful Time and Labor-Saving Automation,” will focus on ways to enable partners to reduce monthly expenses and drive revenue with the latest in Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR) innovation.



“We have been following industry trends and focusing on ways to deliver more profitability and growth for our partners through Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery,” said Kaitlyn Langer, Senior Marketing Manager at Axcient. “This event was custom-built for MSPs and by MSPs and leaders at Axcient to provide education, hands-on training, and tips for future business success. We look forward to hosting you virtually for our annual MSP Xperience event in October.”

Hear from your MSP peers about how they are optimizing and automating key business processes, enabling six-figure business growth year over year. Top-performing MSPs have replaced the manual management tasks and high recurring costs of legacy backup and disaster recovery (BDR) for the time and labor-saving automation embedded in comprehensive business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR).

Agenda highlights include:

Keynote by Rod Mathews, CEO at Axcient

Panel discussion about the future of MSP Automation hosted by Tim Sheahen, SVP of Global Sales at Axcient

Business Track and Workshop on igniting Marketing potential and campaign development hosted by Tahir Hamid, VP of Business Development at Alltek Services and an Axcient partner

Business Track on public cloud sales strategies by Luis Alverez, CEO at the Alvarez Group and Axcient partner, and a technical track that will deep dive into automation best practices for the x360Recover solution by the Axcient product team

MSP Xperience offers attendees a community-oriented event, bringing together industry experts and MSP peers for discussion, sharing, and networking. Partnering vendors at the event are ConnectWise, CyberQp, and ScalePad. CyberQp will also be sponsoring the event raffle, giving away a Microsoft HoloLens2 valued at $3500.

In 2022, the event was rated by hundreds of MSPs and earned 4.5 out of 5 stars.

“This will be our fourth time attending MSP Xperience, and we are excited for the continued education and industry insight at this year’s event,” said Keith Keller, COO at ACCi. “When we switched to Axcient years ago, we immediately saw the impact of new opportunities and savings like never before. They deliver for us on all accounts – from the support to the technology.”

Join channel experts, community peers, and Axcient product owners at MSP Xperience on October 12. Click here to register.

