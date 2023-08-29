Confirm Named Top HR Product of the Year by Human Resource Executive

Confirm selected for the innovation it’s bringing to performance reviews

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Confirm , the first platform to inject the science of Organizational Network Analysis (ONA) into performance reviews to ensure talent decisions are based on data, announced today that it has been selected as one of the Top HR Products of the Year by Human Resource Executive . Winners will be celebrated at the upcoming HR Technology Conference , taking place Oct. 10-13, 2023 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.



Top HR Products of the Year is managed each year by the experts at Human Resource Executive and the program chair of the HR Technology Conference with the goal of spotlighting the most innovative new technology solutions on the market that are helping business leaders meet the ever-evolving HR needs of their organizations.

To be eligible, tools must have been developed within the last year and be generally available this fall. Submissions were judged on four factors:

Their innovation in the HR tech space, with particular attention to how the tools are breaking new ground;

How much value they add to the HR function;

How intuitive they are for users; and

Whether they deliver what they promise.

"For years, HR technology solutions have attempted to incorporate Organizational Network Analysis (ONA) concepts into HR and talent management tools - with decidedly mixed results,” said Steve Boese, HR Technology Conference Chair. “By using a straightforward, user-friendly approach to capturing employee feedback, organizations can now quickly gain insights into who in the organization is a source of advice and counsel, who possesses critical expertise, and importantly, who are the people that the organization can’t afford to lose. Simple, yet powerful, Confirm unlocks the value of ONA in a uniquely innovative way."

“We are honored to have made HR Executive’s list, and to be in the company of so many other HR tech innovators,” said Josh Merrill, Co-founder and CEO of Confirm. “This space is evolving so rapidly, with trends like return to the office and GenAI driving huge process changes for HR pros. We’re excited to be helping teams navigate these changes and infuse data into performance reviews so they can make better decisions, faster.”

Designed for the new world of network-based and remote work, Confirm is the first to leverage organizational network analysis (ONA) in performance reviews, quantifying employee influence and impact, and giving leaders clear visibility into who they can’t afford to lose.

Traditional performance reviews are limited to input from one person. Even 360-degree reviews consider input from only a few people who are handpicked by the candidate. Confirm’s Organizational Network Analysis (ONA) approach mirrors how work is done today - in networks vs. strict, top-down hierarchies. With Confirm, all employees can recognize anyone at their company who they turn to for advice and help, and who energizes them, so analysis can spot correlations and trends and identify true top performers. The company’s ONA-based reviews create a fairer playing field by expanding leaders’ visibility of an employee’s impact and ensuring performance decisions are based on larger sets of data rather than only the opinions of a single manager.

Confirm is also bringing GenAI to HR teams, chiefly to reduce administrative work such as summarizing reviews and engagement survey feedback.

To learn more about Confirm, visit confirm.com .

About Confirm

Confirm is the first platform to inject science into performance reviews, ensuring advancement is based on data, rather than company politics or the loudest voice in the room. Designed for the new world of network-based and remote work, Confirm is the first to leverage organizational network analysis (ONA) in performance reviews, quantifying employee influence and impact, and giving leaders clear visibility into who they can’t afford to lose. Leading businesses such as Thoropass and Deel rely on Confirm to make data-driven decisions on employee development, promotion and retention. Learn more at confirm.com .





Media Contact: Kerry Metzdorf Big Swing kerry@big-swing.com 978-609-0766