Farmer Focus Leadership Evolves as Business Expands to Support Company Mission

Harrisonburg, VA, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmer Focus is the largest branded organic chicken producer behind a unique model of empowering generational farm families. Founder Corwin Heatwole is transitioning from CEO of the company and is assuming a new role as Chairman of the organization’s Board of Managers. This change is part of the company’s strategic plan and commitment to focus on the future of farming.

“Our business is strong and the executive team is well-positioned to sustain the growth trajectory we are on,” Heatwole stated. “My goal has always been to step away from the day-to-day operations and create time and space for casting vision for what comes next – specifically regenerative agriculture and innovation in farming. I believe Farmer Focus is an important voice in this space.”

Farmer Focus Board of Managers member Matt Walker of S2G, the lead investor in the company, is supportive of this evolution in stewardship. “Corwin’s initial idea for Farmer Focus was a game changer in the poultry space. My fellow board members are excited to see what new horizons Corwin’s visionary talent will create for the company.” Heatwole will oversee a committee of the board focused on regenerative agriculture and farming innovation, two of his deep passions.

Walker added, “The board has been impressed by the leadership exhibited by Farmer Focus’ President & COO, Stephen J. Shepard. We are confident that in his tenure as CEO, Stephen will lead the business as he leads his life – with conviction, humility, and unparalleled drive.” Shepard’s extensive experience in the poultry industry is matched only by his passion for it; he is widely regarded as both a thought leader and change agent.

Shepard said, “I am grateful for the organization Corwin built and the mission that unites our Farmer Focus team. I am humbled to serve as CEO, and I commit to serve, to the best of my ability, our team members, farm partners, customers, and consumers. Our mission remains: Promote and protect generational family farms. I look forward to working with the executive team to grow our business in new channels and categories to allow us to welcome more farmers into our community.”

Farmer Focus was founded in Harrisonburg, VA as Shenandoah Valley Organic in 2014. The company is an innovator in the poultry space due its Farmer-First business model that pays farmers well above the industry average, allows full product traceability, and ensures adherence to strict animal welfare standards. Due to increasing consumer demand, Farmer Focus is on track to double its revenue by the end of 2024.

