Leaders from Colgate-Palmolive, Conair, Coty, Estee Lauder Companies, Kellogg’s and Blue Diamond Growers to Share Insights on How to Redefine Success at EnsembleIQ’s Consumer Goods Sales & Marketing Summit

Athlete and Hustle Clean CEO Justin Forsett to Inspire and Motivate with Stories of Sacrifice, Setbacks and Success



20th Anniversary Summit Takes Place October 4-6 in Austin, TX

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the consumer goods industry evolves, its methods and practices for measuring success have not kept pace. EnsembleIQ’s Consumer Goods Technology will bring together retail and consumer goods sales, marketing, technology and analytics leaders at the Consumer Goods Sales & Marketing Summit to share insights on redefining success. The Summit takes place October 4-6 at the AT&T Hotel and Conference Center in Austin, TX. Qualified consumer goods executives and retailers are invited to attend, register here .

Leaders from retail and consumer goods companies will discuss innovative strategies and how to leverage next-generation technology. They include:

Jon Harding, SVP, Global CIO, Conair

Kevin Gokey, SVP and Global CIO, Church & Dwight

Chidi Alams, CIO, Just Born

Cherie Leonard, Senior Director, North America Insights, Colgate-Palmolive Company

Sarb Dhanjal, Senior Director, Consumer Insights, Business Analytics & Consumer Advocacy, Blue Diamond Growers

TJ Hanel, Director Omni eCommerce Demand Platform Lead, Kellanova (Former Kellogg Company)

Bhaumik Sharma, Senior Director Commercial Technology, Kellogg’s

Kavita Thekkakara, BI Director, Coty Inc

Kalindi Mehta, VP, Consumer Foresight and Predictive Analytics, The Estee Lauder Companies

Aaron Mizrahi, Director of Amazon, Hero Cosmetics

Mark Edmonson, Chief Marketing Officer, Materne North America

Quynh Dang, VP of Brand, Nanit



Justin Forsett, former National Football League (NFL) running back, and CEO, Hustle Clean, a multi-million dollar wellness company that sells all-natural body wipes and personal care products online and at major retailers, will share inspiring and motivating stories of sacrifice, setbacks and success.

Albert Guffanti, VP and Group Publisher, Retail Technology Group, EnsembleIQ, said, “We have seen tremendous disruption in our industry within the last five years. Gaining alignment on true business objectives and developing a roadmap to deliver on success is critical. Our 20th anniversary Summit is the place for leaders to exchange ideas, inspiration and strategies to prepare for the next quantum leap in innovation.”

The Summit will also offer numerous opportunities for attendees and solution partners to network, including a “Power Hour” that will take place in conjunction with the Summit on October 4. The Power Hour will include rapid-fire meetings with peer sales, marketing and operations executives and influencers to help attendees grow their networks. The casual environment will create an optimized networking experience, including tailored attendee profiles to help participants to prioritize connecting with the appropriate partners, ensuring maximum value for all. Learn more here .

