New Transformative Journey of Self-Discovery: The 28-Day Flow Challenge with Creative Flow Coach Laurie Smith

Laurie Smith, founder of The 28-Day Flow Challenge

Author and Flow Expert launches new, free 28-Day Flow Challenge, focusing on Manifesting Your Creative Dreams, to begin on September 1st

Flow is not just a concept; it's a natural, achievable state that can enhance every aspect of our lives.” — Laurie Smith

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you ready to feel a boost in energy, an increased sense of purpose, and more fulfillment in your daily life? Author, Creative Flow Coach and Workshop Facilitator Laurie Smith is thrilled to announce her much-anticipated NEW 28-Day Flow Challenge, set to kick off on September 1st, 2023.

Flow, often referred to as being "in the zone," is a state of mind where individuals experience optimal focus, creativity, and productivity. The 28-Day Flow Challenge is designed to help participants tap into this state, heighten their intuition and creativity, and find a renewed sense of purpose.

Laurie Smith, the founder of this inspiring initiative, has become a trusted expert in the field of Flow coaching, intuition development, self-compassion, and creativity. With a proven track record of empowering individuals to tap flow and share their unique gifts in ways that work for them, Laurie brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to guide participants through this transformative journey.

"I am thrilled to guide participants through my transformative 28-Day Flow Challenge," Laurie Smith shares. "Flow is not just a concept; it's a natural, achievable state that can enhance every aspect of our lives. I'm excited to share the strategies that have helped countless individuals tap into their innate potential, reclaim creative activities they love, and find more meaning and joy in everyday life."

With more than 25 years of experience in the fields of personal growth, healing, and coaching, Laurie founded The 28-Day Flow Challenge in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic, when she was struggling to manage her own stress and anxiety. “I challenged myself to do something every day for at least 5 to 10 minutes a day that brought me joy and got me into a state of flow. I was amazed by the shift in my own outlook on life, increased sense of purpose, and energy, and started inviting friends to join me.”

The 28-Day Flow Challenge helped Laurie restart her writing practice, eventually leading to the publication of her inspirational book Leap With Me: A Creative Path to Finding and Following Your True Voice, a 498-page treasure trove of coaching tips, poems, creative prompts, and inspirational quotes, and the seven touchstones of creative flow.

Since March 2020, Laurie has offered her 28-Day Flow Challenge more than twenty times. The program has spread primarily through word-of-mouth, has included participants from Africa, India, Sweden, Denmark, Ireland, England, Australia, more than 30 of the United States, and continues to grow.

Each participant chooses their own daily flow activity and will receive daily inspirational emails and meditations to support them on their journey, as well as invitations to online group coaching sessions.

“I firmly believe that each person knows what they really need and want,” said Laurie. “I am deeply committed to supporting them in finding and following that. The beauty of flow is that when we're doing activities that bring us joy, we often lose track of time and stop caring what people think of us. Instead, we connect with our egoless or True Selves. That's incredibly powerful."

The 28-Day Flow Challenge is designed to help participants hear their intuition and follow where it leads.

To secure their spot and receive further details, interested participants can register at https://www.LaurieSmith.com/ready-to-flow or email Laurie@LaurieSmith.com.

About Laurie Smith:

Laurie Smith is a Creative Flow Coach, Professional Speaker, and Workshop Facilitator. She is the author of three books including Leap With Me: A Creative Path to Finding and Following Your True Voice. She has more than 25 years of experience in the field of personal growth, is a graduate of The University of Pennsylvania, and a certified Soul Coach, energy healer, NLP Practitioner and more. She is passionate about helping intuitive, creative people manifest their dreams by following the best guide of all--their true inner voice.

About the 28-Day Flow Challenge:

The 28-Day Flow Challenge is a transformative journey led by Laurie Smith, designed to help participants achieve flow in their daily lives, increase their creativity and intuition, and connect with their true selves. The challenge is free-of-charge and open to all. Participants can sign up at https//www.lauriesmith.com/ready-to-flow.