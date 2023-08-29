Rosmarinic Acid Market Responds to Pharmaceutical Industry's Call for Antioxidant and Anti-Inflammatory Solution | FMI
The global rosmarinic acid market is projected to grow to US$ 309.56 million by 2033, with a 9.1% CAGR. Valued at US$ 130.02 million in 2023NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global rosmarinic acid market is presently valued at US$ 130.0 million in 2023. It is further poised to thrive at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033. By 2033, the total market size is projected to reach US$ 309.6 million.
The rosmarinic acid market is experiencing lucrative growth globally. This is due to rising applications across diverse sectors.
Rosmarinic acid is a natural polyphenolic compound, found in herbs such as rosemary, basil, and sage. It offers antioxidant properties and several potential health benefits.
The demand for rosmarinic acid in the food & beverages sector is growing rapidly due to its application in food as a natural additive for preservation and flavor enhancement. Similarly, in the pharmaceutical sector, rosmarinic acid is used for treating inflammatory conditions such as arthritis, eczema, psoriasis, gastritis, and colitis.
With increasing consumer interest in natural ingredients with potential health benefits, the rosmarinic acid industry is expected to witness sustained growth across multiple sectors including food, healthcare, and personal care.
Rosmarinic acid's antioxidant properties make it a choice for skincare formulations. It can help combat oxidative stress, protect against environmental damage, and soothe irritated or sensitive skin also due to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.
Rosmarinic acid has beneficial effects on conditions such as allergies, inflammation-related diseases, and skin disorders. As a result, it is being widely used in dietary supplements or incorporated into pharmaceutical formulations.
Rosmarinic acid has also shown promising outcomes as a feed additive in promoting growth, reproductive performance, fertility, anti-oxidant status, and immunologic indices in livestock. Hence, it is being increasingly used in animal feed applications which in turn is set to boost the market.
Key Takeaways from the Rosmarinic Acid Market Report:
The global rosmarinic acid market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 129.2 million by the end of 2033.
By application, the food & beverages segment is predicted to reach a valuation of US$ 6 million in 2023.
The United States rosmarinic acid industry is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 102.4 million by 2033.
China's market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 17.2 million by 2033.
Rosmarinic acid demand in India is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 10.4% during the prediction period.
“The rosmarinic acid industry is witnessing lucrative growth, driven by its versatile applications in food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and agriculture. Increasing consumer demand for natural ingredients and their potential health benefits further contributes to the market's expansion.” – says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI)
Who is Winning?
Naturex (part of Givaudan), Kalsec Inc., Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Layn Natural Ingredients Corp., Hunan E.K Herb Co., Ltd, Monteloeder, Kingherbs Limited, Hunan Nutramax Inc., Changsha Vigorous-Tech Co., Ltd., Shaanxi Yi An Biological Technology Co., Ltd, Blue California, and others are the few leading players operating in the market.
Investments in research & development, acquisitions, and mergers are beneficial strategies for companies in terms of improving their product quality and expanding their market reach. This is because combining resources, expertise, and customer base can lead to access to new technology, distribution channels, manufacturing facilities, and talent.
Similarly, launching new products can help businesses stay competitive and meet the changing consumer demands, allowing them to attract new customers and retain existing ones while increasing their market share. For instance,
In 2020, Blue California and biotech developer Conagen commercialized Rosavel®, a next-generation natural preservation solution with 98% high-purity rosmarinic acid.
Rosmarinic Acid Market by Category:
By Product Type:
>96% Purity
<=97% Purity
By Form:
Powder
Liquid
By Application:
Food and Beverage
Pharmaceuticals
Nutraceuticals
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Animal Feed
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia
Oceania
Middle East & Africa
