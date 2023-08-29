Wound Care Culture And Brand Strategy: 6 Tips For Long-Term Care Organizations
David Navazio, Gentell President & CEO
Promoting wound care excellence can and should become a competitive advantage and brand strategy, especially for facilities that lead in this area.
Long-term care needs to embrace reality & take wound care out from under a shadow, spotlighting those that are handling wound care well, while prioritizing improving the science of wound care overall.”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wound care is a leading concern of long-term care facilities…and it should be. The prevalence of pressure ulcers among nursing home patients is 2.4-23% (https://cutt.ly/WwkazrjE). Pressure wounds are only about half of the total wounds experienced by patients of nursing homes. The other 49.5% of wounds include arterial and venous ulcers, diabetic ulcers, punctures, skin tears, and others (https://www.mcknights.com/print-news/wound-care-deserves-plenty-of-attention-too/). Although the presence of wounds seems to be ubiquitous, the subject is rarely discussed in the industry because it carries a stigma of low service quality. The fact is, all long-term care facilities have patients with wounds. Yet, the 2.4% lower incidence figure above indicates that some facilities are handling wound care better than others.
— David Navazio - President & CEO, Gentell
David Navazio, President and CEO of Gentell, a leader in wound care products, said, "The long-term care industry needs to embrace reality and take wound care out from under a shadow. We should spotlight those facilities that are handling wound care and treatment well, as we work towards improving the science of wound care overall."
Navazio suggests that promoting wound care excellence can and should become a competitive advantage and brand strategy, especially for facilities that lead in this area. He makes 6 recommendations to help leading long-term care facilities incorporate wound care prowess in distinguishing their organizations:
1) Embrace reality
Educate your market about the prevalence of wounds overall and how your facility handles this much better than most. Arm your message with the facts, including the industry statistics, that wounds are unfortunately a fact of senior life, as well as the program your facility has put into place designed to limit or reduce the number of wounds and to continually improve wound care.
2) Create a Wound Care Culture
Make wound care a priority by creating a process and protocol and then bring everyone into that process. Create incentives that are linked to improving results.
3) Make wound care training a priority
Develop a wound care learning & development program that refreshes and updates skills for all staff who care for residents. Some vendors offer training materials and instructors, so you may not even have to develop learning & development on your own.
4) Quantify results
It's impossible to measure success unless you track performance. Install a computerized program, such as Gentell® FastcareTM, that facilitates documentation & tracking of individual and facility wound treatment outcomes and improvement. Review activity and results to help fine-tune your program and measure your progress toward continually achieving and exceeding goals.
5) Institutionalize your program
Define your program . . . even, give it a name. Communicate about the components in your program, together with the steps you're taking to use them to continually improve. Elevate wound care performance so the entire team, as well as patients and families, appreciate how important it is to your organization.
6) Promote your facility's advantages
All long-term care facilities are not alike. In your sales presentation, website, publicity, social media, advertising and other marketing initiatives, describe what you do to distinguish your facility by making your Wound Care Culture one of your competitive advantages.
Said Navazio, "By implement a Wound Care Culture, people will see that your organization is committed to wound care and to maintaining best practices in caring for residents and reducing risk. Cultivating a Wound Care Culture creates an engaged and loyal environment where team members will be proud of their accomplishments in helping patients improve their quality of life."
----------------
ABOUT DAVID NAVAZIO AND GENTELL
David Navazio is the President and CEO of Gentell, Inc. and affiliated companies. Starting in 1994, with a small home medical equipment and respiratory company, David built Gentell to be a world leader in wound care. His pioneering vision has inspired innovations such as advanced wound healing protocols, developed uniquely for nursing homes, the creation of state-of-the-art wound care products, industry-leading wound treatment educational programs, cutting-edge wound care management technology and more.
Among many accomplishments, David worked tirelessly with the National Association for the Support of Long Term Care (NASL) and chaired the committee responsible for having the Health Care Financing Administration (HCFA) recognize advanced wound care products. The result was a Congressional change to the Medicare Coverage Policies (Section 2079) to not only recognize wound care but to provide coverage for advanced wound care products.
David is Board Chair Emeritus of Pearl S. Buck International, on the Advisory Board of the Salvation Army, West Central New Jersey region, and active in leadership of regional Rotary International. He is also Honorary Commander of Joint Base MDL and a Board member of the Liquori Academy.
Gentell is one of North America’s largest wound care dressing manufacturers with manufacturing plants in the U.S., Canada, and China, as well as facilities around the world. The company manufactures and supplies efficient, affordable patient-specific wound care treatments to nursing homes, hospitals, home care, hospices and other providers.
Gentell
1000 Floral Vale, Suite 400
Yardley, PA 19067 USA
Toll Free: 1-800-840-9041
Phone: 215-788-2700
Fax: 215-788-2715
Website: Gentell.com
LinkedIn: /in/davidnavazio /company/gentell
Twitter: @gentell2701
Facebook: facebook.com/woundadvisor
# # #
Leo Levinson
GroupLevinson Public Relations
+1 215-545-4600
leo@grouplevinson.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn