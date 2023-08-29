Church of Scientology Ice Cream Social Brings Community Together for a Good Cause

Volunteers from the Church of Scientology Seattle served up homemade ice cream and sorbet to neighbors who dropped off donations for the Queen Anne Food Bank.

For World Humanitarian Day, Church of Scientology Seattle volunteers held an end-of-summer ice cream social and clothing drive to benefit a local nonprofit.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ice cream, sunny weather, and a passion for helping neighbors in need brought the community together to support the Queen Anne Food Bank through a food and clothing drive organized by the Church of Scientology Seattle in honor of World Humanitarian Day.

Volunteers from the Church scooped out homemade sweet cream, strawberry and chocolate ice cream and watermelon sorbet for the neighbors who stopped by to drop off donations.

“On 19 August, we come together to honor humanitarians around the world who strive to meet ever-growing global needs,” says the United Nations website on the significance of World Humanitarian Day. “Humanitarians have no other purpose than to save and protect lives and deliver the basic necessities of life; they stand shoulder to shoulder with the communities they serve and bring hope.”

As reported in the Seattle Times, “just about everything in Seattle is more expensive than the U.S. average.” What’s more, one in seven children in Washington State face hunger and one in 10 are food insecure according to the nonprofit Feeding Washington. And the need for food has been increasing since the pandemic.

For more than 20 years, volunteers from the Church of Scientology Seattle have helped address the needs of families experiencing food insecurity by volunteering with Food Lifeline. They also hold food and clothing drives for the Queen Anne Food Bank and other local nonprofits.

“It was great to see so many people come in to support the food bank with hundreds of donations of food and clothing items to help our neighbors,” says Ann Pearce, public affairs director for the Church.

The Church of Scientology Seattle is an Ideal Scientology Organization dedicated in July 2010 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. The Church works extensively with other religions, nonprofits and officials on programs to uplift and benefit the community. For more information on the Church of Scientology Seattle, visit their website at www.Scientology-Seattle.org.

Church of Scientology Ice Cream Social Brings Community Together for a Good Cause

About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

