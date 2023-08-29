Preferred CFO Adds Three New CFOs toTeam
Preferred CFO’s professional team continues to grow, enhancing expert services to clients.SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Preferred CFO, a leading outsourced CFO firm based in Salt Lake City, Utah,, is pleased to announce the addition of three new CFOs to their expert finance services team: Anna Bissell, Amber Neiberger, and Tom Furlong.
"As our expert CFO team continues to grow, we are proud of the well-rounded experience, strengths, and strategies applied by our CFO team as a whole. Adding Anna, Amber, and Tom helps provide even more industry-expert outsourced CFO services to clients," says Preferred CFO founder & managing partner, Jerry Vance.
The addition of Bissel, Neiberger, and Furlong extends Preferred CFO’s industry specializations with Health & Fitness and Affordable Housing expertise, as well as broadening their leadership in operational optimization, real estate and construction financial strategy, international finance structuring and management, and systems implementation.
Preferred CFO directly hires their staff as employees, rather than outsourcing to contractors like many other outsourced financial services companies. This means instead of “headhunting” new, untested CFOs for new clients, Preferred CFO builds the best-fit finance team from their internal staff of expert bookkeepers, controllers, and CFOs.
While each account has a lead CFO as well as supportive staff such as a controller and bookkeeper, Preferred CFO also works together as a team to maximize resources, knowledge, and expertise. This means Preferred CFO clients receive the benefit of a broad range of expert knowledge and relationships as opposed to the experience and network of one individual.
Preferred CFO is proud and excited to offer the talents of Bissel, Neiberger, and Furlong to their valued clients.
Anna Bissel
Anna has over 15 years of executive finance experience with extensive success in forecasting and budgeting, operational optimization, and strategy development and implementation. Her industry experience includes Finance & Private Equity, Health/Fitness, Construction, Realty/Property Management, and Nonprofit.
Amber Neiberger
Amber has a passion for nonprofit with significant experience in the Affordable Housing sector. She has spent over seven years in the real estate and construction industries, which contributed to the expertise she was able to provide as Director of Finance for CARE Housing, Inc. and CFO of Habitat for Humanity, Fort Collins.
Tom Furlong
Tom is a knowledgeable finance leader with over 30 years of experience. He has international expertise in a wide variety of industries, including construction, real estate, manufacturing, online services, financial services, and natural gas. As well as strong financial skills, Tom also has extensive leadership and systems implementation experience.
About the Company:
Preferred CFO is a high-level fractional, outsourced CFO firm based in Salt Lake City, Utah. With a “forward-looking” strategy, they seek to help organizations implement a higher level of forecasting, budgeting, cash management, and financial strategy. Their main goal is to assist companies in moving the needle by scaling and accelerating growth, optimizing resources, overcoming obstacles, improving athletic positioning, and maximizing shareholder value. Preferred CFO offers many services for clients, including Virtual CFO Services, Strategic Financial Services, Outsourced Human Resources Services, and much more.
