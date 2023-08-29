Burgeoning Market Prospects: Converted Paper Products Market to Cross US$ 645.8 Billion by 2033 | FMI
China's converted paper products market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 1.9%, reaching a valuation of US$ 139.8 billion by 2033.NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Converted Paper Products Market is likely to reach US$ 529.6 billion by 2023. It is estimated to surpass US$ 645.8 billion in 2033. The market is projected to witness steady growth at a CAGR of 2.0% from 2023 to 2033.
In the historical period between 2018 and 2022, the market witnessed a decent CAGR of 3.1%. It reached US$ 514.2 billion in 2022.
The converted paper products market refers to industries engaged in the manufacture, conversion, and distribution of paper-based products that have undergone conversion processes to serve specific purposes.
Converted paper products include a range of items such as packaging materials, printing paper, stationery, and tissue products. These products are used in sectors such as packaging, retail, e-commerce, food and beverage, healthcare, and office.
The market for converted paper products is driven by growing demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging solutions, growing consumer awareness of environmental issues, and the rise of e-commerce.
The market has seen significant advances in technology, production processes, and product development due to the shift to greener alternatives and the need for convenient packaging formats.
Leading players in the converted paper products market include manufacturers, converters, distributors, and retailers serving several customer requirements. Using a variety of materials such as paperboard, kraft, recycled, and specialty papers, companies can manufacture a wide range of converted paper products. These cater to the needs of specific applications and customers.
Markets are influenced by factors such as changing consumer preferences, government regulations promoting sustainable practices, technological advances, and economic conditions.
The trend towards individualization and personalization of packaging, increasing demand for functional and innovative paper-based products, and emerging market growth are also driving market development.
Sustainability is a key aspect of the converted paper products market. Manufacturers adopt environmentally friendly practices, use recycled materials, reduce waste, and implement efficient production processes.
Furthermore, advances in digital printing technology have made it easier to create vibrant, customized designs on paper-based products, providing businesses with excellent branding opportunities.
The market for converted paper products is evolving in response to changing consumer needs, market trends, and sustainability concerns. This industry plays a key role in providing essential paper-based products for several applications, contributing to the growth and development of various sectors around the world.
Key Takeaways from the Converted Paper Products Market Report:
The United States is estimated to be valued at US$ 118.6 billion by 2033.
The United Kingdom is likely to witness a CAGR of around 8% from 2023 to 2033.
Based on product type, the paperboard segment is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 8% in the assessment period.
In terms of the end-use industry, the food and beverages category is projected to showcase a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2033.
Competitive Landscape
Key manufacturers are forming strategic partnerships & collaborations with local companies and research institutions to share knowledge, expertise, and resources. This would allow them to develop innovative technologies faster and expand their product offerings.
For instance,
In October 2018, GeorgiaPacificProannouncedthe launch of DixieUltraInsularPaperHotCupwithanairpocketthatisolateshotbeveragesfromhandsincup
In February 2018, Canfor Corporation declared an investment of approximately US$ 120 million in Georgia and the founding of a new sawmill with a capacity of US$ 275 million in board
Converted Paper Products Market Outlook by Category
Product Type:
Paperboard
Paper Bags and Sacks
Tissue Paper
Paper Cups and Containers
Folding Cartons
Envelopes
Other
End-Use Industry:
Food and Beverage
Retail and Consumer Goods
Healthcare and Personal Care
E-commerce and Logistics
Printing and Publishing
Industrial Packaging
Others
More Insights Available
Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the converted paper products market presenting historical data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.
The study reveals segments segmented in terms of end-use industry (food and beverage, retail and consumer goods, healthcare and personal care, e-commerce and logistics, printing and publishing, industrial packaging) product type (paperboard, paper bags, and sacks, tissue paper, paper cups and containers, folding cartons, envelopes) from 2023 to 2033.
