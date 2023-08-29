World population growth 1700–2100, 2022 projection by Max Roser and Hannah Ritchie – https://ourworldindata.org/world-population-growth#two-centuries-of-rapid-global-population-growth-will-come-to-an-end, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.p Tao Climate is the way to carbon neutral Tao Climate founders Gary Byrnes and Felix Roick

The Climate Crisis is Accelerating as the Global Population Hits 8 Billion; the Planet's Natural Resources Simply Can't Keep Up with Population Growth

Human population growth is putting a strain on our planet's resources and contributing to climate change. One way to address overpopulation is to make contraception more accessible to Catholics.” — Gary Byrnes, Tao Climate CEO

DUBLIN, IRELAND, August 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Catholic Church has a long-standing ban on contraception. This ban is based on the belief that all sex should be open to the possibility of procreation. However, in the face of the climate crisis, the Catholic Church needs to reconsider its ban on contraception.

The climate crisis is a serious threat to humanity. It is caused by greenhouse gas emissions, which are released into the atmosphere when we burn fossil fuels. These emissions trap heat, causing the planet to warm. The warming planet is causing a number of problems, including more extreme weather events, rising sea levels, and melting glaciers.

One of the most effective ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is to reduce the number of people on the planet. This can be done by promoting contraception and family planning. Contraception allows people to have control over their fertility, and it can help them to space out their children. This can lead to a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

The Catholic Church's ban on contraception is a major obstacle to addressing the climate crisis. It prevents people from using an effective way to reduce their impact on the environment. The Church needs to reconsider its ban on contraception and allow its members to use this important tool to protect the planet.

"In an open letter to Pope Francis, we have requested a review of the Catholic Church’s ban on contraception," says Gary Byrnes, Tao Climate CEO. "This would help address one of the most important challenges to our planet: overpopulation. The world's population is expected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050. This rapid growth in population is putting a strain on our planet's resources and contributing to climate change. We believe that one of the most effective ways to address overpopulation is to make contraception more accessible to Catholics. The Catholic Church currently teaches that contraception is morally wrong. However, we believe that this teaching is outdated and harmful."

Contraception is a safe and effective way to prevent unwanted pregnancies. It can also help to improve women's health and well-being. By making contraception more accessible to Catholics, it will be easier to reduce the number of unwanted pregnancies and slow the growth of the world's population.

The time is right for Pope Francis to reconsider the Catholic Church's teaching on contraception. The accelerating climate crisis demands that the Church take a more proactive role in addressing overpopulation. By allowing Catholics to use contraception, the Church can help to protect our planet and ensure a sustainable future for all.

Byrnes continues: "In addition to the environmental benefits, there are also a number of other reasons why the Catholic Church should end its ban on contraception. For example, contraception can help to improve women's health and well-being. It can also help to reduce poverty and inequality."

The Catholic Church is a global institution with a large following. If the Church were to end its ban on contraception, it would send a powerful message to the world. It would show that the Church is serious about addressing the climate crisis and that it is willing to change its teachings in order to do so.

The Catholic Church has a long history of being a moral leader on a variety of issues. In the face of the climate crisis, the Church has an opportunity to once again lead by example. By ending its ban on contraception, the Church can help to protect the planet and improve the lives of millions of people.

